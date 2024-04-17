Home / Companies / News / Adverse weather hits Dubai flights; Air India cancels services on Wed

Adverse weather hits Dubai flights; Air India cancels services on Wed

Air India, which operates 72 weekly flights from various cities to Dubai, cancelled its services on Wednesday

Unprecedented heavy rains lashed Dubai on Tuesday, disrupting normal lives and flooding the Dubai International Airport.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 17 2024 | 11:38 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Flights from India to Dubai have been disrupted significantly as heavy rains resulted in flooding of the emirate's airport, also one of the world's busiest airports.

Air India, which operates 72 weekly flights from various cities to Dubai, cancelled its services on Wednesday.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Apart from Air India, Air India Express, Vistara and SpiceJet also operate flights from various Indian cities to Dubai, which is also home to a large number of Indian diaspora.

An Air India spokesperson said that due to the impact of adverse weather in Dubai, it had to cancel flights to and from the Gulf nation on Tuesday and Wednesday.

"We are doing our best to get affected passengers on their way as soon as possible by re-accommodating them on flights in the next few days. We are also offering a one-time date change waiver to passengers with valid tickets on 16 and 17 April, allowing them to reschedule their flights to future dates within the validity of the tickets," the spokesperson said in a statement on Wednesday.

Air India operates 72 weekly flights from various cities to Dubai.

Meanwhile, an official said that 10 flights from the Delhi airport to Dubai were cancelled on Wednesday. Also, 9 flights that were to arrive from Dubai to the national capital were cancelled.

Details about cancelled flights could not be immediately ascertained.

"Inclement weather has impacted air travel to the UAE, causing delays and diversions. 3-4 of our flights on 16th and 17th were among those delayed. We regret the inconvenience and have offered the option of a full refund or free rescheduling to all impacted guests," an Air India Express spokesperson said in a statement on Wednesday. There was no statement from Vistara and SpiceJet.

Unprecedented heavy rains lashed Dubai on Tuesday, disrupting normal lives and flooding the Dubai International Airport.

The Dubai airport was ranked as the world's second busiest airport in 2023, handling more than 8.69 crore passengers, according to Airports Council International (ACI).

Also Read

Pilots raise burnout concerns as Vistara tries to resolve flight crisis

Amid Vistara flight disruption woes, CEO Vinod Kannan to meet pilots today

Vistara may see 70 more flight cancellations today amid crew shortage

Dubai rainfall explained: Cloud seeding to drainage management system

As Vistara scales down operations, fares rise by up to 25% on major routes

Ford motors recalls over 456,000 cars due to loss of drive power risk

Essar Energy Transition appoints Rob Wallace as CEO of EET Hydrogen Power

Complaint against Flipkart, BigBasket for making employee work on polls day

Just Dial Q4 results: Consolidated net profit jumps 38.44% to Rs 115.74 cr

Apple, Cleanmax form renewable energy JV to deploy solar solutions in India

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :DubaiAir India

First Published: Apr 17 2024 | 11:38 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story