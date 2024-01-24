International Day of Education 2024: History, importance, and celebration

Education paves the way for human accomplishment, progress, empowerment and advancement. Since time immemorial, leaders from all over the world have emphasised the significance of education for all people, regardless of their caste, religion, or gender.

To highlight the significance of education and show worldwide commitment to help free and fair education opportunities for one and all, the United Nations every year on January 24 observes the International Day of Education.

UNESCO said it is “dedicating the International Day of Education celebrated on 24 January 2024 to the crucial role education and teachers play in countering hate speech, a phenomenon which has snowballed in recent years with the use of social media, damaging the fabric of our societies.”

International Day of Education: History The goal to announce January 24 as the International Day Of Education was taken by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on December 3, 2018. In 2018, the United Nations General Assembly embraced the goal to make January 24 as the International Day of Education to promote awareness of the availability of education and why this is a big thing for everybody. The resolution was written by 59 member states, and from that point onwards, January 24 has been celebrated as International Day of Education.

What is the importance of International Day of Education?

As indicated by the current information accessible on the UNESCO website, a shocking 250 million kids and youth aren't going to schools and 763 million grown-ups are dealing with illiteracy.

This shows in what way numerous nations are not upholding the Right to Education and are not understanding the way that education is significant for everybody, for a more brilliant and secure future, regardless of which country they are living with. Because it emphasises the significance of education, the International Day of Education holds much significance throughout the world.

International Day of Education 2024: Celebration As a part of the event, the United Nations will put together two occasions named 'International Day of Education 'Learning for Lasting Peace' and 'Raise your hand'. The 'Learning for Lasting Peace' will be a non-governmental session to be conducted in the US.

The 'Raise your hand' event will be facilitated by GPE Youth Leader Heela Yoon, a UK based peace and education activist and founder behind Afghan Youth Ambassadors for Peace. The LIVE event will aim to emphasise the crucial connection between education and peace.

It will underline how education has a multiplier impact, with the possibility to diminish worldwide disparities, drive financial advancement and fabricate an additional peace and stability to the world.