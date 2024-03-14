International Day of Mathematics 2024: Know history, significance, and more

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
International Day of Mathematics History The 205th session of UNESCO’s Executive Council adopted the International Day of Mathematics. The 40th session of UNESCO's General Conference adopted March 14 as the International Day of Mathematics, which was the first official celebration with the theme 'Mathematics is Everywhere'. It is an opportunity to understand the importance of mathematics in daily life promoting mathematics use for the advancement of society.
International Mathematics Day: Significance International Day of Mathematics is celebrated to promote Mathematics in different fields highlighting the role of mathematics in solving the real-life world and addressing social concerns. IDM shows the application of mathematics in different fields of life including science, technology, engineering, and economics.
