Home / World News / iPhone maker Apple's market value approaches that of French stock market

iPhone maker Apple's market value approaches that of French stock market

The combined market value of companies listed in Paris was about $3.2 trillion as of Wednesday's close versus the technology giant's $3.1 trillion

Photo: Bloomberg
Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 14 2023 | 2:51 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

By Subrat Patnaik and Michael Msika

The rally in Apple Inc., the world’s most valuable publicly traded company, is showing no signs of easing. After closing at a record high on Wednesday, the iPhone maker’s market value is approaching that of Europe’s largest stock market: France. 
 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The combined market value of companies listed in Paris was about $3.2 trillion as of Wednesday’s close versus the technology giant’s $3.1 trillion, according to an index compiled by Bloomberg. Apple is larger than all but the six largest stock markets in the world.

It’s not the first time the Cupertino, California-based company eclipsed Paris in value. The duo swapped positions a number of times during last year’s second-half selloff as central banks raised interest rates to tackle inflation. 

The French stock market itself is at a record high this week, propelled by luxury-good companies including Louis Vuitton owner LVMH and Birkin bag manufacturer Hermes International SCA. The stocks pulled back starting in mid-summer, only to rev up again in recent weeks as evidence grew that inflation is cooling and thus interest rates may have peaked, with no sign of a recession in the US.

In the US, that same backdrop has driven a renewed surge in technology stocks, especially the biggest companies. Apple has soared more than 50% in 2023, adding about $1 trillion in market value. 

The recent surge for Apple is a big reversal from October, when the stock was pressured by concerns about revenue growth and sales in China. 

Wall Street projects that the company’s revenue will re-accelerate in 2024 as demand for smartphones, laptops and computers rebounds, according to the average of analyst estimates compiled by Bloomberg

Also Read

Apple pulls down iPhone 14 Pro from online store, lowers iPhone 14 prices

iPhone 15: Roundup of features expected from upcoming Apple smartphones

iPhone 16 to get upgraded microphones as Siri closes in on AI integration

Move to iOS: iPhone 15 is good, but I am spoilt for choice as Android users

Apple likely to use same A18-series chip across iPhone 16 models: Report

China's economy may slow sharply in 2024, recovery fragile: World Bank

Israel vows to continue fight in Gaza despite rising international pressure

European Union struggles to keep its elementary promises to Ukraine intact

Taliban sending Afghan women to prison for protection, says UN report

WHO chief lauds sustainable planet theme under Brazil's G20 presidency

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Apple InciPhoneFrancestock markets

First Published: Dec 14 2023 | 2:50 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Foxconn set to open its first iPhone assembly plant in Bengaluru in April

Vedanta Resources secures debt refinancing worth $1.25 billion: Report

Technology News

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro to get on-device AI for live translation: Report

WhatsApp rolls out feature to pin messages within one-on-one, group chats

India News

Delhi AQI: Air quality in several parts of Delhi 'very poor' on Thursday

Main conspirator somebody else in Parliament security breach: Report

Economy News

India-US relationship has moved in positive direction, says USISPF chief

Here to enhance partnership between EFTA, India: Norway's trade minister

Next Story