Iran, European nations to hold first nuclear talks since Israel ceasefire

Iran said Monday it would hold renewed talks this week with European nations over the country's nuclear program, with discussions to be hosted by Turkey.

The talks, to be held in Istanbul on Friday, will be the first since a ceasefire was reached after a 12-day war waged by Israel against Iran in June, which also saw the United States strike nuclear-related facilities in the Islamic Republic. A similar meeting had been held in the Turkish city in May.

The discussions will bring Iranian officials together with officials from Britain, France and Germany known as the E3 nations and will include the European Union's foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas.

The topic of the talks is clear, lifting sanctions and issues related to the peaceful nuclear programme of Iran," Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said in his weekly briefing. He said the meeting will be held at the deputy ministerial level. ALSO READ: US strikes destroyed only one of three Iranian nuclear sites: Report Under a 2015 deal designed to cap Iran's nuclear activities, Iran agreed to tough restrictions on its international programme in exchange for an easing of sanctions. The deal began to unravel in 2018, when the United States pulled out of it and began to reimpose certain sanctions.

European countries have recently threatened to trigger the 2015 deal's snapback mechanism, which would allow sanctions to be reimposed in the case of noncompliance by Tehran. German Foreign Ministry spokesperson Martin Giese, asked who Germany will send to the talks and what its expectations are, said that the talks are taking place at expert level. Iran must never come into possession of a nuclear weapon, so Germany, France and Britain are continuing to work at high pressure on a sustainable and verifiable diplomatic solution to the Iranian nuclear programme, he said. This course of action is also coordinated with the US." It's very clear that, should no solution be reached by the end of August snapback remains an option for the E3, Giese told reporters in Berlin.

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said in a letter to UN Secretary-General Antnio Guterres on Sunday the three European nations lack any legal, political, and moral standing to invoke such mechanisms, and accused Britain, France and Germany of failing to uphold their commitments in the deal. ALSO READ: Iran open to nuclear talks if US guarantees no further military strikes Attempting to trigger snapback' under these circumstances, in defiance of established facts and prior communications, constitutes an abuse of process that the international community must reject, Araghchi said. He also criticised the three European nations for providing political and material support to the recent unprovoked and illegal military aggression of the Israeli regime and the US.

The US bombed three major Iranian nuclear sites in Iran in June as Israel waged an air war with Iran. Nearly 1,100 people were killed in Iran, including many military commanders and nuclear scientists, while 28 were killed in Israel. Araghchi stressed in the letter that his country is ready for diplomatic solutions. After US President Donald Trump pulled his country out of the 2015 deal, Iran has gradually increased its nuclear activities, including enriching uranium up to 60 per cent, a step away from weapons-grade nuclear materials, or 90 per cent enrichment of uranium. Iran denies allegations it is seeking a nuclear weapon and has long said its nuclear programme is for peaceful purposes only.

ALSO READ: IAEA team exits Iran after country halts cooperation with nuclear watchdog The report every six months to the UN Security Council on implementation of its 2015 resolution endorsing the nuclear deal, circulated Monday, quoted a June 9 letter from the E3 welcoming negotiations between Iran and the United States. The UK, Britain and Germany said they would pursue all diplomatic options to prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon. But without a satisfying deal, they would consider triggering snapback to address threats to international peace and security arising from Iran's nuclear programme. Iran's UN ambassador responded on June 11 categorically rejecting the E3's allegations and its threat to trigger snapback, saying the Islamic State group had seriously engaged with the Europeans and the United States and remains committed to finding a negotiated solution that addresses concerns, both pertaining to the nuclear matters and the sanctions.