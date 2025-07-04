Friday, July 04, 2025 | 10:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / IAEA team exits Iran after country halts cooperation with nuclear watchdog

IAEA team exits Iran after country halts cooperation with nuclear watchdog

The move comes almost 10 days after United States President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire deal between Iran and Israel, labeling it "THE 12 DAY WAR"

IAEA

Iran on Wednesday suspended cooperation with the IAEA until the safety of its nuclear facilities can be guaranteed.(Photo: Reuters)

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2025 | 10:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Days after the conflict between Iran and Israel, the United Nations (UN)' nuclear watchdog International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), on Friday said that it has withdrawn a team of its inspectors from Iran who stayed there throughout the conflict.
 
"An IAEA team of inspectors today safely departed from Iran to return to the Agency headquarters in Vienna, after staying in Tehran throughout the recent military conflict," the IAEA said in a post on X.
 
"IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi reiterated the crucial importance of the IAEA discussing with Iran modalities for resuming its indispensable monitoring and verification activities in Iran as soon as possible," the agency added. 
 
 

Background

 
The move comes almost 10 days after United States President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire deal between Iran and Israel, labeling it “THE 12 DAY WAR”. The conflict, which began after Israel targeted Iran's nuclear sites on June 13, claimed the lives of 974 Iranians, including 387 civilians. In Israel, 24 people have died and over 1,000 have been injured, according to the Associated Press.

Also Read

Iran, Iran flag

Iran sets terms for US talks, demands credible guarantee for dialogue

Donald Trump, Trump

MAGA backers hail Trump for Ukraine arms pause after rebuke of Iran strikes

Benjamin Netanyahu,Benjamin,Netanyahu,Israel PM

Israeli PM Netanyahu vows 'there will be no Hamas' in post-war Gaza

Masoud Pezeshkian, Masoud, Pezeshkian, Iran President

Iran's President orders halt to cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA

hack, Cyber Crime, Scam

Iranian cyberattacks remain a threat despite ceasefire, warn US officials

 
It concluded soon after the US launched a large-scale and coordinated airstrike targeting three of Iran’s key nuclear facilities, including those at Fordo.
 
According to Reuters, IAEA inspectors have not been able to inspect Iran's facilities since the beginning of the conflict. Meanwhile, Iran on Wednesday suspended cooperation with the agency until the safety of its nuclear facilities can be guaranteed, the report added.
 
Despite the pause in cooperation, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi on Thursday said that it is committed to the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty and its safeguards agreement, Reuters reported.

Talks with US

 
Moreover, amid reports of US-Iran talks, Iran's Ambassador to India, Iraj Elahi, told ANI that any negotiation process with the US is meaningless until Washington provides a "credible guarantee" to prevent future acts of aggression by Israel and the US.
 
"As for negotiations with the United States, considering their betrayal of diplomacy and complicity with the Zionist regime in launching illegal attacks on Iran -- while a diplomatic process was still ongoing -- there will be no meaning or value in any talks unless a credible guarantee is provided to prevent the recurrence of such acts of aggression by the US and Israel in future negotiations," he said.

More From This Section

Putin, Trump

Russia won't back down from Ukraine war objectives: Putin tells Trump

Zelenskyy, Trump

Zelenskyy, Trump talk Patriot missile deal, defence against Russia

Nasdaq

ReNew Global's offer price raised to $8 apiece as valuation hits $3.2 bn

Elon musk, musk, Elon

Time to retire the ISS? Musk pushes for Mars as next big space destination

Trump tariffs, US trade deals, US trade tariff, US imposes anti-dumping duties, Asian manufacturer, India manufacturing growth, anti dumping

China sets anti-dumping tariffs on European brandy amid trade row

Topics : Israel Iran Conflict United Nations Iran nuclear agreement BS Web Reports US Iran tensions

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 04 2025 | 10:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayCUET UG Result 2025Crizac IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEJane Street BanDelhi CM Bungalow RenovationUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon