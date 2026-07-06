Nato Chief Mark Rutte asks allies for credible defence spending plans

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte on Monday demanded that the allies put forward "clear, concrete and credible plans" to reach the organisation's spending targets at its annual summit in Ankara.

The 32 nations agreed last year to invest 5 per cent of their gross domestic product on defence - 3.5 per cent on their defence budgets and 1.5 per cent on roads, bridges and ports so troops and equipment can move faster in times of conflict.

Spain endorsed the goal but said that it could fulfill NATO's security requirements without spending so much. Some countries are still struggling to meet the alliance's old target of 2 per cent of GDP.