Iran must allow inspections to prove nuclear programme isn't revived: Trump

Iran's top diplomat earlier said the possibility of new negotiations with the United States on his country's nuclear program has been complicated by the American attack

President Donald Trump points as he speaks during a media conference at the end of the NATO summit in The Hague, Netherlands, Wednesday, June 25, 2025.(Photo: PTI)
Agencies Dubai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2025 | 10:46 PM IST
President Donald Trump said Friday he expects Iran to open itself to international inspection to verify it doesn't restart its nuclear programme.

Asked during a White House news conference if he would demand during expected talks with Iran that the International Atomic Energy Agency or some other organisation be authorised to conduct inspections, Trump responded the Islamic republic would have to cooperate with the group or somebody that we respect, including ourselves.

Iran's top diplomat earlier said the possibility of new negotiations with the United States on his country's nuclear program has been complicated by the American attack on three of the sites, which he conceded caused serious damage.

Earlier, President Donald Trump said it was his "great honor to destroy all [Iranian] nuclear facilities and capability" and "stop the war" between Israel and Iran. He also said that both countries "wanted to stop the war equally." His statement, shared via social media, came hours after he publicly intervened as the shaky cease-fire threatened to break down entirely when Israel accused Iran of violating the preliminary terms of the deal and vowed retaliation. Iran denied firing further missiles.
 
Taking aim at Israel and Iran, he added: "We have two countries that have been fighting for so long and so hard, that they don't know what the f&$k they're doing."

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Donald TrumpUS Iran tensionsIsrael Iran Conflict

First Published: Jun 27 2025 | 10:46 PM IST

