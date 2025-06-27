Iran must allow inspections to prove nuclear programme isn't revived: Trump

President Donald Trump said Friday he expects Iran to open itself to international inspection to verify it doesn't restart its nuclear programme.
Asked during a White House news conference if he would demand during expected talks with Iran that the International Atomic Energy Agency or some other organisation be authorised to conduct inspections, Trump responded the Islamic republic would have to cooperate with the group or somebody that we respect, including ourselves.
Iran's top diplomat earlier said the possibility of new negotiations with the United States on his country's nuclear program has been complicated by the American attack on three of the sites, which he conceded caused serious damage.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
