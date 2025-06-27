Home / World News / Global Human Rights Groups slam China's ongoing crackdown on lawyers at UN

Global Human Rights Groups slam China's ongoing crackdown on lawyers at UN

Crackdown started on July 9, 2015, when more than 300 lawyers and legal advocates were targeted by police, marking largest organised suppression of legal professionals in the China's's recent history

Chinese President Xi Jinping
The WUC release notes that the statement highlighted that human rights lawyers in China continue to endure harassment, disbarment, imprisonment, and incessant surveillance. | Photo via Reuters
ANI Europe
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2025 | 4:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

A coalition of global human rights organisations has expressed grave concerns during the 59th Session of the United Nations Human Rights Council regarding the ongoing persecution of human rights attorneys in China, commemorating the tenth anniversary of China's "709 Crackdown."

As reported in a press release by the World Uyghur Congress (WUC), the oral statement was presented by Lawyers' Rights Watch Canada (LRWC) and supported by Amnesty International, the International Service for Human Rights (ISHR), the International Bar Association's Human Rights Institute, Lawyers for Lawyers, and the Law Society of England and Wales.

ALSO READ: Nike to cut China output by 2026 as Trump tariffs threaten $1 billion hit

The crackdown started on July 9, 2015, when more than 300 lawyers and legal advocates were targeted by police in China, marking the largest organised suppression of legal professionals in the nation's recent history. The WUC release notes that the statement highlighted that human rights lawyers in China continue to endure harassment, disbarment, imprisonment, and incessant surveillance.

The organisations pointed out several specific cases, including lawyer Gao Zhisheng, who has been forcibly disappeared since 2017, and Ding Jiaxi, who received a 12-year prison sentence in 2023 merely for attending a private meeting with fellow lawyers.

The statement also indicated that the families of detained lawyers frequently face hardships as well, losing their jobs, homes, and access to education, while enduring travel restrictions and constant monitoring.

As mentioned in the WUC release, the NGOs voiced their concern over the escalating repression of other human rights defenders, including Tibetans, Uyghurs, and residents of Hong Kong. The organisations also condemned China's increasing use of transnational repression to silence dissent beyond its borders.

The coalition urged the global community to take substantial actions to hold China accountable for its violations. "Torture is universally condemned under international law," the organisations stated, urging the UN Special Rapporteur and member states to implement stronger measures against these abuses.

The statement also received backing from 16 other NGOs, including the Uyghur Human Rights Project, CIVICUS, China Aid, Safeguard Defenders, and the Taipei Bar Association Human Rights Committee.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

B'desh interim govt forms committee to probe allegations over last 3 polls

UN says terrorist use of AI is 'very likely', calls for urgent action

Rural schools in US struggle as Trump admin cuts mental health grants

Nike to cut China output by 2026 as Trump tariffs threaten $1 billion hit

Brazil SC clears way to hold social media companies liable for user content

Topics :ChinaLawyersUnited NationsHuman Rights

First Published: Jun 27 2025 | 4:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story