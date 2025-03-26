Iran not pursuing nukes, but uranium stockpile at its highest, says Gabbard

Iran is not actively pursuing a nuclear weapon currently, Tulsi Gabbard, US Director of National Intelligence (DNI), said, citing the US Intelligence Community at a Senate Intelligence hearing on Tuesday (local time).

During a Senate hearing, she further noted that discussion of nuclearisation has increased inside the regime in Tehran. "The IC continues to assess that Iran is not building a nuclear weapon and Supreme Leader Khamenei has not authorised the nuclear weapons programme he suspended in 2003," Gabbard informed the Senate.

She also informed that Iran's uranium stockpile is at its highest, and it is unprecedented for a state without nuclear weapons.

The report published by the DNI's office on March 25 is the intelligence community's annual threat assessment, which focuses on the "most direct, serious threats to the United States primarily during the next year."

US threat assessment on Tehran

The threat assessment predicts that "Tehran will try to leverage its missile capability and expanded nuclear programme, and its diplomatic outreach to regional states and US rivals to bolster its regional influence and ensure regime survival."

Immediate tensions with Israel, regional and domestic challenges are among some of the factors that are testing Iran's ambitions and its capabilities, the report added. Further, it mentioned how investment by Iran in its military has been crucial in its efforts to confront threats.

Gabbard noted that in the previous year, the decades-long taboo on discussing nuclear weapons in public had eroded, thereby encouraging nuclear weapons advocates within Iran’s decision-making apparatus.

According to a Reuters report, in October 2024, the US said it believes that Iran has not decided to build a nuclear weapon despite facing setbacks, including Israel's killing of Hezbollah leaders and two largely unsuccessful attempts to attack Israel.

Iran nuclear deal

The Iran nuclear deal, formally the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), was signed in 2015 between Iran and world powers, including the US, UK, France, Germany, Russia, and China. It aimed to limit Iran’s nuclear programme in exchange for sanctions relief. In 2018, the US withdrew under Donald Trump, reimposing sanctions, prompting Iran to breach limits. Talks to revive the deal under Joe Biden stalled due to regional tensions and Iran’s nuclear advancements.

(with inputs from AP)