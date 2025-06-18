Home / World News / Ready for peace talks, but first condemn Israel's action: Iranian diplomat

Iran's Deputy Chief of Mission to India Mohammad Javad Hosseini said Iran would ensure the safe evacuation of Indian nationals, including students, willing to leave the country

Iran's Deputy Chief of Mission to India Mohammad Javad Hosseini | Photo: PTI
Aman Sahu New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2025 | 9:25 PM IST
Amid the escalation of conflict between Israel and Iran, a senior Iranian diplomat posted in New Delhi on Wednesday said that his country is ready for any peace negotiation, but with the condition that the actions of the Israeli military should first be “condemned”.
 
“We are ready for any peace negotiation, of course conditional that first Israel should be condemned, for its action, and whatever it has done,” Iran's Deputy Chief of Mission to India Mohammad Javad Hosseini told PTI Videos.
 
Hosseini asserted that his country is always in favour of peace and security and said that Americans should “put pressure” and bring Israel back to the negotiating table.
 
United States President Donald Trump has so far backed Israel’s military action and demanded the “unconditional surrender” of Iran. As recently as Wednesday, speaking to reporters on the White House lawns, Trump said he had asked Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to “keep going” in the conflict against Iran.
 
On 13 June, Israel started conducting air strikes on several Iranian military and nuclear facilities, as well as key military personnel and scientists attached to that country's nuclear programme, in an attempt to eliminate the “nuclear threat”. Iran retaliated to the Israeli strikes with drone and missile attacks of its own.
 
“We are attacked by the Israeli regime on the pretext of some baseless allegations,” Hosseini said, adding, “We actually tried to resort to the UN Charter, as a self-defence, and retaliated.”
 
Hosseini also said that Iran “showed that we are capable of defending our country, our people, including foreign nationals”, and alleged that Israel's military action has targeted non-military sites too. 
 
Evacuation of Indian nationals in Iran
 
On the evacuation of Indian nationals in Iran, he said his country has a very “good connection” with the Indian Embassy and will ensure the safe evacuation of Indian nationals, including students, “who are willing to leave the country”.
 
“We try to protect all foreign nationals,” he added.
 
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday said that Indian students in Tehran “have been moved out of the city for reasons of safety, through arrangements made by the Embassy”.
 
Meanwhile, Israel's Ambassador to India Reuven Azar on Tuesday said, “Indians are our friends, other countries who are interested in safety of their nationals, should condemn these kinds of aggression, which can make Israelis to stop it, to save lives of innocent civilians in Iran, of Iranians or other nationals.”
 
India’s role in de-escalation
 
As the situation continued to escalate in West Asia, the Iranian diplomat said, “Iran is always in favour of peace and security” and that Tehran “welcomes any initiation in the region regarding stability”.
 
As for a possible role for India to play in de-escalating the situation, Hosseini said, “We expect India, as a friendly and brotherly country, in a collective action with the international community will put pressure” on the Israeli regime to halt the hostilities.
 
“We expect India, in collaboration with other countries... to actively engage in these matters,” he added.
 

First Published: Jun 18 2025 | 9:20 PM IST

