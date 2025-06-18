Home / World News / Bomb blast derails six coaches of Jaffar Express in Pakistan's Sindh

Bomb blast derails six coaches of Jaffar Express in Pakistan's Sindh

Wednesday's blast occurred near the railway track close to the cattle market in Jacobabad in the Sindh province, near the volatile province of Balochistan

Balochistan
Authorities are currently investigating the nature of the blast and an inquiry is underway to determine the cause and nature of the incident. | Representative Photo: Reuters
Press Trust of India Peshawar/Islamabad
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2025 | 8:30 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

A bomb explosion near a railway track derailed six carriages of Jaffar Express in Sindh province of Pakistan on Wednesday.

No casualties were reported in the incident involving the train plying from Peshawar to Quetta, authorities said.

It is the second time in four months that the Jaffar Express was targetted.

Wednesday's blast occurred near the railway track close to the cattle market in Jacobabad in the Sindh province, near the volatile province of Balochistan.

The explosion caused a three-feet deep and railway track of almost six feet was damaged, according to Dunya TV.

A heavy contingent of police cordoned off the area soon after.

Authorities are currently investigating the nature of the blast and an inquiry is underway to determine the cause and nature of the incident.

Following the explosion, train operations were temporarily suspended on the route.

No group has claimed responsibility for the blast as yet, however, police sources said usually terrorist acts in Sindh province are conducted by Jeay Sindh Qaumi Mahaz or the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA).

Earlier, Jaffar Express was targeted in March in the Bolan area of Balochistan when going from Quetta to Peshawar.

The Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) militants ambushed it on March 11, killing 21 passengers and four soldiers before the army eliminated all 33 of them the next day.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Türkiye extends support to Iran; Erdogan says Netanyahu surpassed Hitler

Russia, UAE urge immediate halt to escalating Israel-Iran conflict

Airlines forced to take longer detours as tensions rise in West Asia

Israel running low on air defence, missiles as tensions escalate with Iran

Khamenei warns US of 'irreparable damage' if it joins Israeli strikes

Topics :Bomb blastPakistan Sindhi communityBalochistan

First Published: Jun 18 2025 | 8:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story