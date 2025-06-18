Bomb blast derails six coaches of Jaffar Express in Pakistan's Sindh

A bomb explosion near a railway track derailed six carriages of Jaffar Express in Sindh province of Pakistan on Wednesday.
No casualties were reported in the incident involving the train plying from Peshawar to Quetta, authorities said.
It is the second time in four months that the Jaffar Express was targetted.
Wednesday's blast occurred near the railway track close to the cattle market in Jacobabad in the Sindh province, near the volatile province of Balochistan.
The explosion caused a three-feet deep and railway track of almost six feet was damaged, according to Dunya TV.
A heavy contingent of police cordoned off the area soon after.
Authorities are currently investigating the nature of the blast and an inquiry is underway to determine the cause and nature of the incident.
Following the explosion, train operations were temporarily suspended on the route.
No group has claimed responsibility for the blast as yet, however, police sources said usually terrorist acts in Sindh province are conducted by Jeay Sindh Qaumi Mahaz or the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA).
Earlier, Jaffar Express was targeted in March in the Bolan area of Balochistan when going from Quetta to Peshawar.
The Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) militants ambushed it on March 11, killing 21 passengers and four soldiers before the army eliminated all 33 of them the next day.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app