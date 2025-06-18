Bomb blast derails six coaches of Jaffar Express in Pakistan's Sindh

A bomb explosion near a railway track derailed six carriages of Jaffar Express in Sindh province of Pakistan on Wednesday.

No casualties were reported in the incident involving the train plying from Peshawar to Quetta, authorities said.

It is the second time in four months that the Jaffar Express was targetted.

Wednesday's blast occurred near the railway track close to the cattle market in Jacobabad in the Sindh province, near the volatile province of Balochistan.

The explosion caused a three-feet deep and railway track of almost six feet was damaged, according to Dunya TV.

A heavy contingent of police cordoned off the area soon after.