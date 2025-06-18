Texas Instruments to invest $60 billion in US chip plants expansion

Texas Instruments said it would spend more than $60 billion to expand its USmanufacturing footprint, the latest chipmaker to ramp up domestic production amid pressure from the Trump administration to reshore the semiconductor supply chain.

The funds will be used to build or expand seven chip-making facilities in Texas as well as Utah, and will create 60,000 jobs, TI said on Wednesday, calling it the "largest investment in foundational semiconductor manufacturing in US history".

The company did not give a timeline for the investment.

Unlike AI chip firms Nvidia and AMD, TI makes analog or foundational chips used in everyday devices such as smartphones, cars and medical devices, giving it a large client base that includes Apple, SpaceX and Ford Motor.

The spending pledge follows similar announcements from others in the semiconductor industry, including Micron, which said last week that it would expand its US investment by $30 billion, taking its planned spending to $200 billion. Analysts have said they see the spending commitments as overtures to US President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly threatened to kill the $52.7 billion 2022 CHIPS and Science Act and warned of potential new tariffs on semiconductor imports. Texas Instruments, which won as much as $1.61 billion in CHIPS Act funding last year, already has a large US presence. It had been building two facilities in Texas and one in Utah as part of efforts to boost in-house manufacturing and stave off rising competition from Chinese analog chipmakers.