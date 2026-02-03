Associate Sponsors

Iran's president seeks 'fair, equitable negotiations' with United States

The comments from President Pezeshkian represent the first clear signal from Iran that it may take part in negotiations being organized by Turkey

The US has yet to acknowledge the talks will take place | Photo: Unsplash
AP Dubai
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 03 2026 | 11:30 AM IST
Iran's president on Tuesday said he has instructed the country's foreign minister to "pursue fair and equitable negotiations" with the United States.

The comments from reformist President Masoud Pezeshkian represent the first clear signal from Iran that it may take part in negotiations being organized by Turkey.

Pezeshkian made the comments on X.

"I have instructed my Minister of Foreign Affairs, provided that a suitable environment exists - one free from threats and unreasonable expectations - to pursue fair and equitable negotiations, guided by the principles of dignity, prudence, and expediency," he said.

The US has yet to acknowledge the talks will take place.

Topics :US-Iran tensionsUS Iran tensionsTurkeyInternational News

First Published: Feb 03 2026 | 11:29 AM IST

