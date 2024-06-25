Home / World News / Iran's supreme leader calls for maximum turnout for presidential election

Iran's supreme leader calls for maximum turnout for presidential election

The comments by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei appeared to directly undercut the candidacy of the race's sole reformist candidate

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Ayatollah Ali, Ayatollah, Khamenei
Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (Photo: PTI)
AP Dubai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2024 | 2:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Iran's supreme leader called Tuesday for maximum voter turnout in this week's presidential election to overcome the enemy," denouncing politicians who he described as believing that everything good comes from the United States.

While not naming any particular candidates, the comments by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei appeared to directly undercut the candidacy of the race's sole reformist candidate, 69-year-old heart surgeon Masoud Pezeshkian.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In recent speeches, Pezeshkian has urged Iran to return to the 2015 nuclear deal and increase its outreach to the West.

The one who has the slightest opposition to the revolution ... or the Islamic system, is not useful to you, Khamenei said. He will not be a good colleague for you.

Khamenei's comments drew repeated cries of Death to America, death to Israel from a raucous crowd gathered to mark the Shiite holiday of Eid al-Ghadir. The 85-year-old Khamenei urged the crowd to quiet themselves several times during his remarks.

Friday's election comes after a May helicopter crash that killed Iran's hard-line President Ebrahim Raisi, a protege of Khamenei.

Khamenei's call comes after a parliamentary election that saw a record low turnout earlier this year.

Voters across Tehran have expressed widespread apathy over the election as Iran faces an economy crushed by Western sanctions and after widespread anti-government protests in recent years, particularly after the 2022 death of Mahsa Amini and women refusing to wear the country's mandatory headscarf, or hijab.

Also Read

Ebrahim Raisi's death: Israel denies role; Iran gets interim prez. Updates

Phase 3 Lok Sabha elections 2024: What was the voter turnout at 1 pm?

Phase 6 turnout reaches 63.36%; ECI releases data for all completed phases

Lok Sabha elections Phase 7: 49.68% voter turnout recorded till 3 pm

Lok Sabha polls 2024 phase 1: What was the voter turnout till 11 am?

Chinese, Japanese coast guard ships in standoff near disputed islands

Hong Kong court nears sentencing activists for unofficial primary

Australian leaders cautiously welcome plea that could free Julian Assange

Any Trump peace plan for Ukraine would have to reflect reality: Kremlin

In a first, China's Chang'e-6 brings samples from Moon's far side

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :IranAyatollah Ali KhameneiUnited StatesPresidential electionsUS sanctions

First Published: Jun 25 2024 | 2:23 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story