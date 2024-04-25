Iran sentences 'world's bravest rapper' to death for backing protests

Iran has announced the death sentence to Toomaj Salehi, a prominent hip-hop artist, for his involvement in widespread unrest during 2022-23, his lawyer told newspaper Sharq.

Salehi, 33, backed the months-long protests in support of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish Iranian woman who died in police custody after being arrested for wearing an "improper" hijab.

Salehi's initial arrest in October 2022 came after he publicly expressed solidarity with the nationwide demonstrations. He articulated his support through rap compositions and shared images and videos online, earning accolades from Western media as the "world’s bravest rapper."

In 2023, he was sentenced to six years and three months in prison, narrowly avoiding a death sentence after a Supreme Court ruling. His case was sent back to court for re-evaluation. Subsequently, the musician was confronted with new charges following a video in which he discussed being tortured while incarcerated.

His lawyer, Amir Raisian, told Sharq that the Revolutionary Court of Isfahan, in an unprecedented move, disregarded the Supreme Court's decision and imposed the harshest penalty on Salehi.

While the Iranian judiciary has yet to officially confirm the sentence, Salehi retains a 20-day window to challenge the verdict.

"We will certainly contest this judgment," said Raisian.

In a separate development earlier this year, Iranian authorities sentenced Mahsa Amini's uncle, Safa Aeli, to over five years in prison for expressing dissent.

Amini's death ignited widespread protests across Iran, resulting in the loss of over 500 lives.

Safa Aeli, aged 30, received a sentence of five years and four months in prison from the revolutionary court in Saqez, north-western Iran, on charges including participation in subversive activities, anti-government propaganda, and insulting the Iranian supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Aeli was previously arrested by security forces in a raid on his home in September 2023, shortly before the first anniversary of Amini’s death.

He was “brutally assaulted” for 42 days before being released on bail, according to Norway-based Hengaw group.