Home / World News / Looking forward to greater economic cooperation with India: Sri Lanka Prez

Looking forward to greater economic cooperation with India: Sri Lanka Prez

He further said, 'Information technology is another area that we will be moving fast on and there are many other projects that India and Sri Lanka will have here'

Photo: Twitter @RW_UNP
Press Trust of India Colombo
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2024 | 1:50 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sri Lanka is looking to accelerate greater economic cooperation with India with the tourism sector taking the lead, the island nation's President Ranil Wickremesinghe said on Thursday.

India's status as a rising economic giant and Sri Lanka's location as a strategic logistics hub will complement each other in driving forward the two economies, he said while addressing the opening of Indian firm ITC Hotels' first overseas property, ITC Ratnadipa here.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"I have no doubt that this icon (ITC Ratnadipa) will help increase tourism into Sri Lanka, more particularly from India. Now these are part of the vision statement which Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi and I signed last year on how do we integrate our economies and we get closer," Wickremesinghe said.

The economic background, the convertibility of Indian rupees, all have now been laid, he said, adding,"so this is the start. I think more than any other sector we identified this (tourism) is one which you can start."

He further said, "Information technology is another area that we will be moving fast on and there are many other projects that India and Sri Lanka will have here."

Highlighting how the two countries stood to gain from greater cooperation, he said,"India is now one of the rising economic giants and we, Sri Lanka, is in a crucial location for logistics, and next to India."

Specifically for the tourism sector, Wickremesinghe said, "I have no doubt that for many years, Sri Lanka will be the appropriate place to spend holiday. In time to come it would be easier for a person in Bengaluru, Chennai or Hyderabad to jump into a plane and come here than go to the northern part of India."

Referring to ITC's new hotel, which is one of the biggest investments in Sri Lankan hospitality sector by an Indian firm at around Rs 3,000 crore, he said,"I hope this will encourage many other hotels, many other companies from other parts of the world to come and invest here.

Also Read

Sri Lankan Prez Wickremesinghe instructs Cabinet to prepare for elections

EAM Jaishankar & Sri Lankan Prez Wickremesinghe discuss cooperation

President Wickremesinghe paints positive growth in cash-strapped Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka's economy records positive growth for first time since crisis

Cricket World Cup 2023 ENG vs SL Playing 11, toss result, live streaming

Q1 results: Hyundai Motor's profit drops 2.4%, hit by weak domestic sales

Q1 results: BNP Paribas beat estimates as lower costs offset trading slump

Pernod Ricard banks on dynamic Q4 as US and China drag on sales in Q3

Barclays Q1 profit falls 12% as mortgage competition, deals drought hit

China's Sinopec charts global expansion with refinery in India's backyard

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Ranil WickremesingheIndia-Sri LankaIndian OceanIndian tourism

First Published: Apr 25 2024 | 1:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story