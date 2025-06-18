Iran warns US intervention in Israel conflict could trigger all-out war

A spokesman for Iran's foreign ministry issued a warning Wednesday that an American intervention in the ongoing Israeli strikes targeting his country would spark an all-out war.

Esmail Baghaei made the comments in an interview live on Al Jazeera English. It was his first in the ongoing conflict.

Baghaei said: Any American intervention would be a recipe for an all-out war in the region.

President Donald Trump initially distanced himself from Israel's attacks on Iran but has hinted at greater US involvement, saying he wants something much bigger than a ceasefire. The US has also sent more warplanes to the region.