Iran warns US intervention in Israel conflict could trigger all-out war

President Donald Trump initially distanced himself from Israel's attacks on Iran but has hinted at greater US involvement, saying he wants something much bigger than a ceasefire

Israel-Iran conflict, Israel, Iran
Thousands of Israelis stranded abroad. The conflict has disrupted flight patterns across the region.
AP Dubai
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2025 | 2:15 PM IST
A spokesman for Iran's foreign ministry issued a warning Wednesday that an American intervention in the ongoing Israeli strikes targeting his country would spark an all-out war.

Esmail Baghaei made the comments in an interview live on Al Jazeera English. It was his first in the ongoing conflict.

Baghaei said: Any American intervention would be a recipe for an all-out war in the region.

President Donald Trump initially distanced himself from Israel's attacks on Iran but has hinted at greater US involvement, saying he wants something much bigger than a ceasefire. The US has also sent more warplanes to the region. 

Thousands of Israelis stranded abroad. The conflict has disrupted flight patterns across the region.

Topics :Israel Iran ConflictIranUS Iran tensions

First Published: Jun 18 2025 | 2:05 PM IST

