Home / World News / Iranian drones hit Kuwait's Mina Al-Ahmadi refinery again, starting fire

Iranian drones hit Kuwait's Mina Al-Ahmadi refinery again, starting fire

Kuwait said firefighters on Friday were trying to control the blazes and there were no immediate injuries from the attack

oil, refinery, crude oil, oil demand
The attack Friday comes as Iran increasingly targets energy sites in Gulf Arab states after Israel on Wednesday bombed Iran's massive South Pars offshore natural gas field | Representative Image: Bloomberg
AP Kuwait City
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 20 2026 | 10:49 AM IST
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Kuwait said Friday its Mina Al-Ahmadi oil refinery again came under attack by Iranian drones, which sparked a fire at several of its units.

The refinery had been hit Thursday, sparking fires.

Kuwait said firefighters on Friday were trying to control the blazes and there were no immediate injuries from the attack.

The Iranian attack came as Kuwait marked Eid al-Fitr, the celebration marking the end of the holy Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.

The attack Friday comes as Iran increasingly targets energy sites in Gulf Arab states after Israel on Wednesday bombed Iran's massive South Pars offshore natural gas field in the Persian Gulf.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Israel Iran ConflictRefineryUS-Iran tensionsOil refineryKuwaitUS Iran tensions

First Published: Mar 20 2026 | 10:49 AM IST

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