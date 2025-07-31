IS, al-Qaeda threat intense in Africa, with growing risks in Syria: UN

The threat from Islamic State and al-Qaeda extremists and their affiliates is most intense in parts of Africa, and risks are growing in Syria, which both groups view as a strategic base for external operations, UN experts said in a new report.

Their report to the UN Security Council circulated Wednesday said West Africa's al-Qaeda-linked Jama'at Nasr al-Islam wal-Muslimin group, known as JNIM, and East Africa's al-Qaeda-linked al-Shabab have continued to increase the territory under their control.

The experts monitoring sanctions against the two groups said the organisation's pivot towards parts of Africa continued" partly because of Islamic State losses in the Middle East due to counterterrorism pressures.

There are also increasing concerns about foreign terrorist fighters returning to Central Asia and Afghanistan, aiming to undermine regional security, they said. The Islamic State also continues to represent the most significant threat to Europe and the Americas, the experts said, often by individuals radicalised via social media and encrypted messaging platforms by its Afghanistan-based Khorasan group. In the United States, the experts said several alleged terrorist attack plots were largely motivated by the Gaza and Israel conflict, or by individuals radicalised by IS, also known as ISIL. They pointed to an American who pledged support to IS and drove into a crowd in New Orleans on January 1, killing 14 people in the deadliest attack by al-Qaeda or the Islamic State in the US since 2016.

In addition, they said, Authorities disrupted attacks, including an ISIL-inspired plot to conduct a mass shooting at a military base in Michigan, and the IS Khorasan affiliate issued warnings of plots targeting Americans. In Africa's Sahel region, the experts said, JNIM expanded its area of operations, operating with relative freedom in northern Mali and most of Burkina Faso. There was also a resurgence of activity by the Islamic State in the Greater Sahara, particularly along the Niger and Nigeria border, where the group was seeking to entrench itself. JNIM reached a new level of operational capability to conduct complex attacks with drones, improvised explosive devices and large numbers of fighters against well-defended barracks, the experts said.

In East Africa, they said, al-Shabab maintained its resilience, intensifying operations in southern and central Somalia and continuing its ties with Yemen's Houthi rebels. The two groups have reportedly exchanged weapons and the Houthis have trained al-Shabab fighters, they said. Syria, the experts said, remains in a volatile and precarious phase, six months after the ouster of President Bashar Assad, with unnamed countries warning of growing risks posed by both IS and al-Qaeda. Member states estimated that more than 5,000 foreign terrorist fighters were involved in the military operation in which Damascus was taken on December 8, the experts' 27-page report said.

Syria's new interim President Ahmad Al-Sharaa led the rebel group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, or HTS, once an al-Qaeda affiliate that later split from it. He has promised that the country will transition to a system that includes Syria's mosaic of religious and ethnic groups under fair elections, but sceptics question whether that will actually happen. The experts expressed concern at the Syrian military's announcement of several senior appointments including prominent Syrian armed faction leaders and six positions for foreigners three with the rank of brigadier general and three with the rank of colonel. The ideological affiliation of many of these individuals was unknown, although several were likely to hold violent extremist views and external ambitions," the report said.

As for financing, the experts said the HTS takeover in Syria was considered to pose financial problems for the Islamic State and likely to lead to a decline in its revenues. Salaries for Islamic State fighters were reduced to USD 50-70 per month and USD 35 per family, lower than ever, and not paid regularly, suggesting financial difficulties, said the experts, who did not give previous salaries or family payments. They said both al-Qaeda and the Islamic State vary methods to obtain money according to locations and their ability to exploit resources, tax local communities, kidnap for ransom and exploit businesses.