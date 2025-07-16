Home / World News / Israel-backed aid organisation says 20 killed at distribution site in Gaza

Israel-backed aid organisation says 20 killed at distribution site in Gaza

The Gaza Humanitarian Fund said 19 people were trampled in a stampede and one person was fatally stabbed in the violence near a distribution hub in the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis

Gaza protest
This comes as Israeli strikes killed 22 others, including 11 children, according to hospital officials. | Photo: Bloomberg
AP Tel Aviv
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 2:48 PM IST
An Israeli-backed American organisation that runs an aid programme in the Gaza Strip said Wednesday 20 Palestinians were killed near a distribution site. This comes as Israeli strikes killed 22 others, including 11 children, according to hospital officials.

The Gaza Humanitarian Fund said 19 people were trampled in a stampede and one person was fatally stabbed in the violence near a distribution hub in the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis. 

ALSO READ: Israeli strikes kill 31 in Gaza as UN agencies warn of fuel crisis 

The group, which rarely acknowledges trouble at its distribution sites, accused Hamas of fomenting panic and spreading misinformation that led to the violence, though it provided no evidence to support the claim.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :GazaGaza border clashGaza conflictIsrael-Palestine

First Published: Jul 16 2025 | 2:48 PM IST

