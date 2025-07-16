Home / World News / US sends third-country deportees to small African kingdom of Eswatini

The US has already deported eight men to another African nation, South Sudan, after the Supreme Court lifted restrictions on sending people to countries where they have no ties

There was no immediate comment from Eswatini authorities over any deal to accept third-country deportees or what would happen to them in that country. | Image: Bloomberg
The United States has sent five men to the small African nation of Eswatini in an expansion of the Trump administration's third-country deportation programme, the US Department of Homeland Security said on Tuesday.

The US has already deported eight men to another African nation, South Sudan, after the Supreme Court lifted restrictions on sending people to countries where they have no ties. 

ALSO READ: Trump admin considers deporting third-country nationals to Africa 
 

In a late-night post on X, Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said the men, who are citizens of Vietnam, Jamaica, Cuba, Yemen and Laos, had arrived in Eswatini on a plane. She said they were all convicted criminals and individuals so uniquely barbaric that their home countries refused to take them back.

There was no immediate comment from Eswatini authorities over any deal to accept third-country deportees or what would happen to them in that country.  ALSO READ: US warns Indian visa holders: Post-approval checks can lead to deportation 

The Trump administration has said it is seeking more deals with African nations to take deportees from the US. Some have pushed back, with Nigeria saying it is rejecting pressure from the US to take deportees who are citizens of other countries.

The US has also sent hundreds of Venezuelans and others to Costa Rica, El Salvador and Panama. 

Eswatini is a country of about 1.2 million people that sits between South Africa and Mozambique. It is one of the world's last remaining absolute monarchies and the last in Africa and King Mswati III has ruled by decree since 1986. The country was previously called Swaziland.

Political parties are effectively banned, and pro-democracy groups have said for years that Mswati III has crushed any political dissent, sometimes violently.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics: Africa United States Donald Trump administration South Sudan Supreme Court

First Published: Jul 16 2025 | 2:46 PM IST

