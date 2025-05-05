Home / World News / Israel approves plan to capture entire Gaza to pressure Hamas for ceasefire

Israel approves plan to capture entire Gaza to pressure Hamas for ceasefire

The plan is part of Israel's attempt to put more pressure on Hamas to release hostages and agree to a ceasefire under Israel's conditions

According to two officials, the plan also involves moving hundreds of thousands of Palestinians to southern Gaza.(Photo: Bloomberg)
Md Zakariya Khan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 05 2025 | 2:21 PM IST
Israel's security cabinet approved a plan on Monday to capture all of the Gaza Strip and remain there for an unspecified amount of time, reported the Associated Press.
 
The reported plan is part of Israel’s attempt to put more pressure on Gaza-based militant group Hamas to release hostages and agree to a ceasefire under Israel’s conditions.
 
According to two officials, the plan also involves moving hundreds of thousands of Palestinians to southern Gaza.
 
If carried out, this plan would greatly expand Israel’s military presence in the area and likely draw strong criticism from other countries.
 
The Israeli Cabinet voted early in the morning to approve the plan, just hours after the army announced it was calling up tens of thousands of reserve soldiers.
 
Fighting resumes after ceasefire breaks down

Since a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas ended in mid-March, Israel has launched heavy airstrikes on Gaza, killing hundreds of people. It now controls about half of the territory. 
 
Before the truce ended, Israel also stopped all humanitarian aid from entering Gaza—including food, fuel, and water—making the situation the worst in nearly 19 months of war. 
 
New strategy to pressure Hamas
 
The officials said the new plan includes capturing and holding parts of Gaza, and stopping Hamas from distributing aid. Israel says Hamas uses the aid to stay in power and support its military. The plan also involves strong military attacks on Hamas.
 
According to the Associated Press, Israel is also talking with other countries about a proposal—originally pushed by US President Donald Trump—that involves relocating Gaza’s population. Israel calls it “voluntary emigration”, but it has been widely criticised by both European and Arab allies.
 
One official told the Associated Press that the plan will be rolled out step by step.
 
First Published: May 05 2025 | 2:21 PM IST

