Home / World News / Israel declares 'state of alert' for war as rockets from Gaza hit country

Israel declares 'state of alert' for war as rockets from Gaza hit country

Videos were circulating on social media from Gaza of militants dragging the bodies of several Israeli soldiers into the streets in celebration

Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 7 2023 | 12:25 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon




Israel declared a state of alert for war Saturday as dozens of rockets launched from the Gaza Strip struck the country and militants infiltrated southern towns in an unprecedented move. Israel sent warplanes to strike back. Hamas said it had launched a major operation against Israel.

Sirens and booms were heard across the region on the Jewish holiday of Simchat Torah and the military told southern residents to stay near bomb shelters. Gunfights broke out between Israeli troops and Gaza infiltrators who went in on motorcycles and para-gliders. An Israeli woman in her sixties was killed.

Videos were circulating on social media from Gaza of militants dragging the bodies of several Israeli soldiers into the streets in celebration.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convened an urgent meeting of security officials and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant approved a wide call-up of reserves. 

The violence erupted a day after Hamas, which rules Gaza, said that the “people had to draw a line to end the occupation” and added that Israel continued to commit crimes across Palestinian land, and especially on the holy site of Al-Aqsa in Jerusalem.

Similar tension around the Al-Aqsa mosque started a round of confrontations earlier this year.

In a pre-recorded speech, Hamas militant leader Mohamed Deif, said, “We have decided to put an end to all of this, with the help of God, so that the enemy understands that the time of recklessness without accountability is over. We declare Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, and the first strike has surpassed 5,000 missiles and shells in the first 20 minutes.”

Also Read

Israel airstrike kills senior member of Palestinian Islamic Jihad in Gaza

Cease-fire between Israel, militants in Gaza appears to hold after fighting

Israel strikes Gaza for second time in two days after Palestinian violence

6 rockets fired within few hours from Syria, says Israeli military

Israeli military retaliates after rockets fired from Syria, no casualties

Nato in a bind as Russian attacks edge closer to alliance's territory

Unfortunate that Trudeau's allegations brought in without evidence: USISPF

Upcoming Pak govt would carry on economic plan of previous regime: Dar

18 migrants killed, and 29 injured in a bus crash in southern Mexico

Want everyone to help advance investigation: US on India-Canada row

Topics :GazaisraelGaza border clash

First Published: Oct 7 2023 | 12:25 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

FDA has accepted NDA for dermatological drug Deuruxolitinib: Sun Pharma

Russia surpasses UAE as India's top naphtha supplier amid discounts

Sports News

ICC World Cup 2023: Gill down with dengue, likely to miss IND vs AUS match

Asian Games: India set up semifinal clash with Pakistan in men's Kabaddi

India News

Meesho Festive Season Sale starting today, offering up to 80 per cent off

Sikkim flash flood: Toll rises to 21, searches on for 118 missing people

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investments

Manufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey

Next Story