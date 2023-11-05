Israel defence forces seize suicide drones, other weapons in Gaza

As fighting in Gaza continues, the Israel Defence Forces announced that soldiers seized suicide drones, weaponry, an explosives laboratory, and intelligence material in Beit Hanoun.
The captured weapons included AK-47 rifles, submachine guns, cartridges, grenades, explosive devices, suicide drones, and RPG missiles. The IDF said some of the weapons were destroyed and some were brought to Israel for further examination.
IDF special forces destroyed the laboratory.
Also on Sunday, Israel discovered rocket launchers in a children's playground.
On Israel's northern border, the IDF shot down an aerial drone trying to enter from Lebanon. A number of rockets were fired from Lebanon, prompting Israeli retaliatory fire.
Earlier in the day, Israeli airstrikes hit two refugee camps in the central Gaza Strip, killing scores of people, health officials said. The strikes came as the U.S. keeps urging Israel to take a humanitarian pause from its relentless bombardment of Gaza and rising civilian deaths.