Home / World News / Israel finds body of teen whose disappearance sparked deadly settler attack

Israel finds body of teen whose disappearance sparked deadly settler attack

The disappearance of 14-year-old Binyamin Achimair sparked a large attack by settlers on a Palestinian village on Friday and Saturday

File Photo
AP Al-Mughayyir (West Bank)
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 13 2024 | 7:47 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Israel's army said Saturday the body of a missing Israeli teen has been found in the occupied West Bank after he was killed in a terrorist attack.

The disappearance of 14-year-old Binyamin Achimair sparked a large attack by settlers on a Palestinian village on Friday and Saturday. The events marked the latest in escalating violence in the territory at a time when Israel is waging war on Hamas in the Gaza Strip.
 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The army said security forces were pursuing those suspected of killing the teen.

On Friday, one Palestinian man was killed and 25 others were wounded in an attack on the village of Mughayyir, Palestinian health officials said. Israeli troops delayed the ambulance carrying the body of the 26-year-old man for several hours, but it eventually got through.

Dozens of settlers returned to the village's outskirts on Saturday, burning two homes and several cars.

Palestinian health officials say over 460 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank by Israeli fire since the war in Gaza erupted in October.

Also Read

Israel-Gaza war: Nations call for peaceful resolution; latest updates here

We must find a two-state solution for Israel and Palestine, says MEA

Blinken heads to Middle East to hold negotiations on hostages, Gaza aid

Strike on convoy of aid workers that killed them was a mistake: Israel army

Israeli fighter jets hit Hamas targets in Gaza Strip as war resumes

10 people dead in shelling in Russian-occupied town in Ukraine: Report

Ukraine says situation in East worse as Russian troops step up attacks

Amid rising tension, Iran's troops raid Israel-linked ship near UAE: Report

3 kids killed in landmine blast in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province

Six victims die in Sydney stabbing, attacker shot, say police officials

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Israel-PalestineisraelGazapalestine

First Published: Apr 13 2024 | 7:47 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story