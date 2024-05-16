Home / World News / Israel forces destroy weapons workshop as Hamas tries to regroup in Gaza

Israel forces destroy weapons workshop as Hamas tries to regroup in Gaza

This comes on the heels of Israel killing 15 terrorists in a Hamas command center located inside a UNRWA school

Gaza conflict, Hamas, Israel, Palestine
File Image: Israeli soldiers operating in northern Gaza eliminated dozens of terrorists in encounters and airstrikes. (Photo: Bloomberg)
ANI Middle East
1 min read Last Updated : May 16 2024 | 8:09 AM IST
Israeli soldiers operating in northern Gaza eliminated dozens of terrorists in encounters and airstrikes as Hamas tries to regroup in the Zeitoun area, the Israel Defense Forces said on Wednesday.

The IDF said ground forces destroyed Hamas infrastructure, including a weapons workshop located near a school. Large numbers of weapons, including AK-47s, grenades, explosives and magazines, machines for producing rocket launchers as well as unspecified "intelligence management assets" were also uncovered.

This comes on the heels of Israel killing 15 terrorists in a Hamas command center located inside a UNRWA school, and aerial footage shows Palestinian gunmen in a UNRWA aid compound in Rafah this weekend.

At least 1,200 people were killed and 240 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage in Hamas's attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7. Around 30 of the remaining 132 hostages are believed dead.

First Published: May 16 2024 | 8:09 AM IST

