Home / World News / EU warns China's rare earth export curbs may trigger supply crisis

EU warns China's rare earth export curbs may trigger supply crisis

EU presses China to ease tightened rare earth export rules, announced in response to Trump tariffs, as automakers face potential supply crunch

critical minerals
Rare earth squeeze: EU urges China to ease curbs amid rising trade tensions | File Photo
Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2025 | 12:40 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The European Union has raised urgent concerns with China over its tightened export restrictions on rare earth elements and magnets, warning of a potential supply crisis that could cripple industrial output across the bloc.
 
EU Trade Commissioner Maroš Šefcovic pressed Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao on the issue during talks in Paris this week, calling the situation “extremely disruptive” and “alarming” for key sectors, especially automotive manufacturing.
 
“Rare earths and permanent magnets are absolutely essential for industrial production — from cars to washing machines,” Šefcovic said on Wednesday. “If the issue isn’t addressed, there could be huge production difficulties in a short period of time.”
 

China’s response to Trump tariffs affects global partners

China, which supplies nearly 90 per cent of the world’s rare earths, imposed export controls in April following the latest round of reciprocal tariffs from US President Donald Trump. The curbs now require export licences for seven rare earth elements, including dysprosium, gadolinium, and terbium, along with several rare earth magnets.
 
Although initially aimed at the US, the restrictions affect all of China’s trading partners. The move has prompted EU governments, business chambers, and automakers to seek an urgent resolution. 
Šefcovic said the EU and China compared data on licence applications and approvals, but discrepancies were found. The EU will now share company-provided figures with Beijing in an effort to clarify the mismatch.
 
“We agreed we would clarify this as soon as possible and return to the issue relatively soon,” he added, urging China to simplify its licensing process.  ALSO READ | Global alarms rise as China's critical mineral export curbs takes hold

Automotive sector fears repeat of chip crisis

European carmakers are already feeling the effects. Mercedes-Benz is in talks with suppliers to secure short-term stocks, while BMW has reported supply disruptions, according to Bloomberg.
 
The shortages are drawing comparisons to the global chip crisis during the Covid-19 pandemic, which disrupted production lines worldwide.
 
“Some car companies are already announcing possible major production challenges,” Šefcovic warned. 
 

Rare earths deepen EU-China trade rift

The rare earth row adds to mounting EU-China trade tensions. This week, EU members voted to exclude Chinese firms from its medical procurement market, citing Beijing’s refusal to reciprocate.
 
The EU also plans to impose a €2 levy on small parcels from Chinese e-commerce platforms such as Temu and Shein, in an effort to curb the influx of cheap imports. Beijing has accused the bloc of discriminatory treatment.
 
In response to supply concerns, the European Commission has announced 13 overseas projects to reduce dependence on Chinese rare earths. These include mining and processing ventures in Malawi, South Africa, Brazil, Canada, and New Caledonia.  ALSO READ | China cracks down on illegal mining amid escalating US trade tensions
 

Dialogue continues despite trade friction

Despite rising tensions, both sides have pledged to maintain dialogue on rare earths. The EU imported 6,000 tonnes of rare earths from China in 2024, representing 46.3 per cent of its total rare earth imports.
 
“We want to find a pragmatic solution — fast,” Šefcovic said, emphasising the urgency of resolving the dispute.
 
(With inputs from Reuters)
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Colorado firebomb attack: US judge halts deportation of accused's family

China's overseas income tax global crackdown expands beyond ultra-rich

Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai expects to keep hiring engineers as AI advances

Russian strike kills 5, including 1 year old, hours after Trump calls Putin

US trimming collection of consumer price data, raising reliability fears

Topics :European UnionUS China trade warTrump trade warexport rulesBS Web ReportsAuto industryGlobal auto industry

First Published: Jun 05 2025 | 12:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story