Netanyahu govt approves removal of Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar amid distrust

Israel’s government on Friday unanimously approved Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s proposal to remove Ronen Bar, head of Shin Bet, the internal security agency.

According to a Reuters report, the prime minister’s office, in a statement, said that Bar will conclude his duties on April 10 or when a permanent Israel Security Agency (ISA) director is appointed. The vote took place in the early hours of Friday and may still be subject to appeals in the Supreme Court.

The vote followed Netanyahu’s announcement on Sunday that he would seek cabinet approval to remove Bar. In a video statement released that day, Netanyahu cited “ongoing distrust” in Bar as the reason for his decision.

The decision to remove Bar comes amid renewed military action in Gaza, following a two-month ceasefire deal with Hamas. His removal is expected to invite widespread criticism.

According to CNN, Netanyahu believes Bar’s ouster is crucial to achieving Israel’s war goals in Gaza and in “preventing the next disaster.” The prime minister has repeatedly criticised Shin Bet and blamed its leadership for security failures that led to the October 2023 Hamas attacks, in which more than 1,200 people were killed.

Hours before his dismissal, Bar released a statement saying the vote by Netanyahu’s cabinet was “hastily convened, contrary to every basic legal rule dealing with the right to be heard and contrary to the position of the legal adviser to the government.”

Blame game over Hamas attacks

Shin Bet, responsible for monitoring domestic threats to Israel, had conducted an internal probe which concluded that the agency had “failed in its mission” to stop the October 7, 2023 attack by Hamas. However, the agency, in turn, has pointed fingers at Netanyahu and his policies.

These include political visits to the Al Aqsa compound in Jerusalem and the government’s treatment of prisoners, which it said contributed to escalating tensions.

CNN, citing an Israeli official, reported that the Netanyahu-led government had “lost all confidence in Ronen Bar.” The official also accused Bar of clinging to power and “cynically using the families of the hostages.”

(With inputs from agencies)