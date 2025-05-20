UK, France, Canada warn Israel over military action; Netanyahu hits back

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday (local time) called out the leaders of the UK, Canada, and France after the latter vowed stern action if the blockade on humanitarian aid in Gaza is not lifted or the renewed military expansion in Gaza continues.

Taking to X, Netanyahu wrote, “By asking Israel to end a defensive war for our survival before Hamas terrorists on our border are destroyed and by demanding a Palestinian state, the leaders in London, Ottowa and Paris are offering a huge prize for the genocidal attack on Israel on October 7 while inviting more such atrocities.”

While reaffirming Israel’s commitment to “total victory” against Hamas, Netanyahu cited US President DonaldTrump’s example and added, “Israel accepts President Trump’s vision and urges all European leaders to do the same. The war can end tomorrow if the remaining hostages are released, Hamas lays down its arms, its murderous leaders are exiled, and Gaza is demilitarised. No nation can be expected to accept anything less, and Israel certainly won’t.”

What did the UK, France, and Canada say

This comes after UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron , and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, in a joint statement, slammed Netanyahu for Israel’s expansion of its war. Calling the conditions in Gaza “intolerable”, the leaders jointly said, “We will not stand by while the Netanyahu government pursues these egregious actions. If Israel does not cease the renewed military offensive and lift its restrictions on humanitarian aid, we will take further concrete actions in response.”

The leaders of the three countries did not specify what actions could be taken against Israel, but added, “We are committed to recognising a Palestinian state as a contribution to achieving a two-state solution and are prepared to work with others to this end.”

The statement also noted that Israel is on the verge of breaching international law: “It slammed abhorrent language used recently by members of the Israeli government, threatening that, in their despair at the destruction of Gaza, civilians will start to relocate.”

Israel expands military operations in Gaza

ALSO READ: Israeli strikes across Gaza kill at least 103, including women, children This comes after Israel launched a ground offensive in Gaza over the weekend after US President Donald Trump departed the Middle East without finalising a ceasefire and hostage deal, CNN reported.

The ground operation came after heavy strikes continued for days in the Gaza Strip, wiping out some families completely, the report added, citing health authorities. On May 19, Netanyahu acknowledged the mounting international pressure and allowed the entry of aid into Gaza.