Israel-Hamas war: Iran's warning, support from world leaders, and more

For the past six days, Israel has bombarded Gaza with hundreds of airstrikes in a massive offensive in response to a deadly Hamas attack on southern Israel. Israel's retaliation and the subsequent violence have resulted in the deaths of around 2,600 people. The attacks have caused widespread damage and loss of life in Gaza, a Palestinian enclave of 2.3 million people. Israel, which has vowed to crush Hamas, is now preparing for a possible ground offensive.

Here are the latest updates on the Israel-Hamas conflict:

Operation Ajay: First batch of 212 Indians return



In the early hours of Friday, the first batch of around 200 Indians, including students, returned to the country from Israel onboard a chartered flight. Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar welcomed the passengers at the Delhi airport. He greeted them with folded hands and also shook hands with many of them, saying, "Welcome home". India on Wednesday launched Operation Ajay to bring back Indians from Israel as the conflict escalated.

On Thursday, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi stated that around 18,000 Indians currently reside in Israel, while about a dozen people are in the West Bank and three to four are in Gaza.

The MEA had warned Indians in Israel to be cautious. The ministry also established a helpline number, and India launched Operation Ajay on the fifth day of the conflict. A 24-hour control room in New Delhi is monitoring the situation in Israel and Palestine.



Opening a "new front" against Israel would depend on Israel's actions: Iran



Iran's foreign minister, whose government supports Hamas and other Middle East militant groups, said on Thursday opening a "new front" against Israel would depend on Israel's actions in Gaza. Iranian officials have insisted the country had no involvement in the militants' attack against Israel on Saturday. "Officials of some countries contact us and ask about the possibility of a new front (against Israel) being opened in the region," said Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian during a meeting with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani.



"We tell them that our clear answer regarding future possibilities is that everything depends on the actions of the Zionist regime in Gaza," he said, according to a statement from the Iranian foreign ministry. "Even now, Israel's crimes continue and no one in the region asks us for permission to open new fronts."

This comes after Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman discussed the "need to end war crimes against Palestine". The crown prince said that Saudi Arabia is making all possible efforts in communicating with all international and regional parties to stop the ongoing escalation. He also reiterated Saudi Arabia's rejection of targeting civilians in any way.

Response of world leaders

The UK will send two Royal Navy ships and surveillance aircraft to the eastern Mediterranean in plans to "bolster security", according to a report by the BBC. The aircraft will start patrolling on Friday to "track threats to regional stability such as the transfer of weapons to terrorist groups". Three Merlin helicopters and a detachment of Royal Marines are also being dispatched.



Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak spoke to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday to "reaffirm the UK's steadfast support for Israel following Hamas' appalling terrorist attack", Downing Street said.

Meanwhile, at a rally on Wednesday night, Former US President Trump said Israeli leaders needed to "step up their game" and referred to Hezbollah, the group Israel fears may launch a large-scale attack from the country's north, as very smart. In an interview that aired Thursday, he added to his criticism, saying Netanyahu was "not prepared" for the deadly weekend incursion from Gaza. Several of Trump's Republican rivals condemned him for criticising Israel's prime minister.



Earlier, the executive branch of the European Union, announced that it was suspending all aid to the Palestinian territories.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz had expressed strong support for Israel, saying that Germany stands firmly by its side. French President Emmanuel Macron condemned the attacks and said that he had spoken with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, and Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati.