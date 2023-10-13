Home / World News / Israel orders evacuation of 1.1 mn people from northern part of Gaza: UN

Israel orders evacuation of 1.1 mn people from northern part of Gaza: UN

This could signal an impending ground offensive, though the Israeli military has not yet confirmed such an appeal

AP Jerusalem
United Nations

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2023 | 10:21 AM IST
Israel's military on Friday directed the evacuation of northern Gaza, a region that is home to 1.1 people, within 24 hours, a UN spokesman said.

The order, delivered to the UN, comes as Israel presses an offensive against Hamas militants. UN spokesman Stphane Dujarric called the order impossible without devastating humanitarian consequences.

This could signal an impending ground offensive, though the Israeli military has not yet confirmed such an appeal. On Thursday it said that while it was preparing, a decision has not yet been made.

Topics :United NationsIsrael-PalestineHamasGaza conflict

First Published: Oct 13 2023 | 10:21 AM IST

