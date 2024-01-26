Home / World News / Israel instructs Northern farmers to be prepared for expansion of war

Israel instructs Northern farmers to be prepared for expansion of war

People are also instructed to check the functioning of generators, to increase food stocks and to perform any additional action they think is right in order

Representational image
ANI Middle East

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 26 2024 | 6:43 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Israel's Ministry of Agriculture is making preparations for a possible expansion of the war to the northern part of the country, something that could happen at any time as the terrorist group Hezbollah, which is based in Lebanon, continues to launch rockets indiscriminately into Israeli territory.

The ministry pointed out that in recent days there has been an escalation in the northern sector, which is already directly affecting chicken coops and other types of farming.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

In light of the above, the ministry is warning that it is necessary to make sure there is no stock of fuel in any kind of chicken coops or barns in the region.

People are also instructed to check the functioning of generators, to increase food stocks and to perform any additional action they think is right in order to be prepared for the possibility of an attack.

Also Read

Israel-Gaza war: Death toll up as conflict expands to bordering nations

We must find a two-state solution for Israel and Palestine, says MEA

Israel-Gaza war: Nations call for peaceful resolution; latest updates here

Gaza strip: Understanding the territory, its history, and ongoing conflict

Israel-Palestine conflict: All you need to know about this surprise war

US shows concern over Sri Lanka's controversial internet regulation law

FTC launches inquiry into AI deals such as Microsoft's OpenAI partnership

Moody's downgrades ratings of 17 Chinese local govt financing vehicles

Red Sea crisis pushes costs of fuel tanker above $100,000 per day

China permits Boeing to deliver 737 MAX 8 to local customers: Report

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Benjamin NetanyahuGazaGaza conflictGaza border clashIsrael-Palestineisrael

First Published: Jan 26 2024 | 6:42 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story