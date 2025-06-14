Iran strikes Israel with missiles after deadly raids by IDF | Top updates

Iran launched a fresh wave of missile attacks on Israel early Saturday, focusing on the northern region and the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. Air-raid sirens were heard across the area, and authorities urged people to seek shelter.

ALSO READ: Israel-Iran conflict may send prices higher, spark broader economic fallout This came just a day after Iran sent over 100 drones towards Israel in retaliation for a preemptive Israeli strike in the early hours of Friday. That strike hit targets inside Iran and reportedly killed several top officials, including Hossein Salami, the head of the Revolutionary Guards.

Israel-Iran conflict: Key updates so far

-The situation escalated on Saturday morning, with Iran confirming many deaths and Israel reporting around 20 injuries, some serious. The Israeli military said, “In the last hour, dozens of missiles have been launched at the State of Israel from Iran, some of which were intercepted.”

-Israel said its military operation, called “Operation Rising Lion”, would continue for several days. In Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, sirens forced people into shelters. Meanwhile, loud explosions were heard in Tehran. Iranian air defences fired repeatedly in the Pastour neighbourhood. -According to Iran’s ambassador to the United Nations, Amir Saeid Iravani, Friday’s Israeli strikes killed 78 people and injured 329 others. ALSO READ: 78 killed, over 320 injured in Israeli attacks: Iranian envoy tells UNSC -Israeli TV showed a badly damaged building and several burnt vehicles at a missile impact site. Local hospitals reported about 20 wounded patients. Firefighters rescued many trapped in buildings struck by Iranian missiles.

-Iran said talks with the US on its nuclear programme were now “meaningless” after the Israeli attack. “You cannot claim to negotiate and at the same time divide work by allowing the Zionist regime to target Iran’s territory,” said Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei, as reported by Tasnim news agency. -In a national address, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the military action aimed to “roll back the Iranian threat to Israel’s very survival”. He added, “Iran could produce a nuclear weapon in a very short time. It could be a year, it could be within a few months.” The Israeli military also said it had destroyed Iranian missile launch sites and weapon stockpiles.

-Two American officials confirmed that US air defence systems and a Navy destroyer helped Israel shoot down some of the Iranian missiles on Friday. US President Donald Trump said that Iran could still stop the conflict by agreeing to a deal on its nuclear programme. -Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said Iran had “crossed a red line” by targeting civilian areas and warned of “severe consequences”. In response, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Israel should “expect severe retaliation” for its actions. -Israel’s UN envoy, Danny Danon, said intelligence showed Iran could soon produce multiple nuclear bombs. He described Israel’s military response as “an act of national preservation”.