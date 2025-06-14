Home / World News / US military helping intercept missiles fired by Iran at Israel: Official

US military helping intercept missiles fired by Iran at Israel: Official

US has been moving assets nearer to Israel to assist in missile intercepts and to provide better protection of US bases in the region

Missiles, Missile, Iran
Iran retaliated by unleashing scores of ballistic missiles on Israel late on Friday (Photo: PTI)
AP Dubai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 14 2025 | 7:08 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The US military is helping intercept missiles that Iran fired in retaliation at Israel, a US official says.

The US has been moving assets nearer to Israel to assist in missile intercepts and to provide better protection of US bases in the region.

While the official did not say how the US provided assistance, both US Air Force fighter aircraft and destroyer-based missile defences have intercepted missiles in previous attacks.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss ongoing operations.

ALSO READ: 78 killed, over 320 injured in Israeli attacks: Iranian envoy tells UNSC

Israel launched blistering attacks on the heart of Iran's nuclear and military structure on Friday, deploying warplanes and drones previously smuggled into the country to attack key facilities and kill top generals and scientists -- a barrage it said was necessary before its adversary got any closer to building an atomic weapon.

Iran retaliated by unleashing scores of ballistic missiles on Israel late on Friday, with explosions flaring in the skies over Jerusalem and Tel Aviv and shaking buildings below.

"Don't think that they hit and it's over. No. They started the work and started the war," Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said in a recorded message. "We will not allow them to escape safely from this great crime they committed."

An Associated Press reporter saw smoke rising in Tel Aviv after an apparent missile strike. Israeli paramedics reported a handful of injuries in the Tel Aviv area.

Israel's ongoing airstrikes and intelligence operation and Iran's retaliation raised fears of all-out war between the countries and propelled the region, already on edge, into even greater upheaval.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Marines take over some security in LA as cities prep for 'No Kings' rallies

Israel claims striking nuclear site in Isfahan, Iran yet to respond

Jaishankar, Iranian counterpart Araghchi discuss latest situation

Israel-Iran Highlights: Trump says it's unclear if Iran has nuclear program, Israel continues attack

200 Marines moved into Los Angeles to protect federal property, personnel

Topics :Israel Iran ConflictisraelUS Iran tensionsIran nuclear agreement

First Published: Jun 14 2025 | 7:08 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story