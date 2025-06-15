Israel-Iran war LIVE: Israel strikes Iran's defense ministry, Tehran responds with missile barrage
Israel-Iran Highlights: Israel and Iran traded fresh strikes over the weekend, fuelling fears of a wider regional conflict, catch all the LIVE updates here
BS Web Team New Delhi
Israel launched an expanded offensive against Iran on Sunday, targeting key installations including the country’s energy sector and the Defence Ministry headquarters in Tehran. In retaliation, Iran fired a new wave of missiles that killed four people in northern Israel, according to media reports. The coordinated attacks mark the latest escalation since Israel’s surprise strike two days earlier, reportedly aimed at crippling Iran’s fast-progressing nuclear programme. Fresh explosions were reported across Tehran, while Israeli authorities confirmed Iranian missiles had struck a residential building in the Galilee region, leaving four dead. In Iran, Israel claimed to have hit the Defence Ministry and facilities linked to its nuclear activities, though casualty details remained unclear. Meanwhile, scheduled nuclear negotiations between Iran and the United States were called off, casting further doubt on prospects for a diplomatic resolution to the growing conflict. Israel and Iran exchanged new attacks overnight into Sunday, intensifying concerns of a broader regional conflict. The escalation follows Israel’s strike on the world’s largest gas field, seen as a major expansion of its offensive against its chief adversary. In response, Iran suspended nuclear negotiations that the US had described as the only path to halting Israeli airstrikes. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned that the recent attacks were only a glimpse of what Iran could expect in the coming days. Israel’s military reported that additional missiles were launched from Iran late Saturday and said efforts were underway to intercept them. It also confirmed that Israeli forces were targeting military installations in Tehran.
Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz declared “Tehran is burning” in a post on X, alongside a video showing a massive fire illuminating the Iranian capital. His statement came after Iranian state media confirmed that an Israeli airstrike had struck an oil depot northwest of Tehran. Footage circulating online captured a large blaze with thick smoke billowing over the city. Iran’s oil ministry later stated that the fire had been brought under control. According to Iranian state media, the missiles targeted oil facilities and commercial infrastructure in Haifa and other locations.
7:15 AM
6:56 AM
Israel and Iran strike at each other in fresh wave of attacks
Israel and Iran exchanged fresh strikes overnight into Sunday, heightening fears of a broader conflict after Israel escalated its surprise offensive with a strike on the world’s largest gas field. In response, Tehran suspended nuclear talks that Washington had described as the only path to halting Israeli airstrikes. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned that the latest attacks were minor compared to what Iran could face in the coming days.
6:53 AM
'Tehran is burning', says Israeli defence minister Katz
Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz declared “Tehran is burning” in a post on X, alongside a video showing a massive fire illuminating the Iranian capital. His statement came after Iranian state media confirmed that an Israeli airstrike had struck an oil depot northwest of Tehran. Footage circulating online captured a large blaze with thick smoke billowing over the city.
6:50 AM
Israeli military targets Iran's Defence Ministry headquarters in fresh wave of strikes
Israel launched an expanded assault on Iran on Sunday, with direct strikes targeting its energy industry and Defence Ministry headquarters, while Tehran unleashed a fresh barrage of missiles blamed for the deaths of four people. The simultaneous strikes represented the latest salvo since a surprise attack by Israel two days earlier aimed at decimating Tehran's rapidly-advancing nuclear programme.
