Home / World News / Israel offers tax incentives to aid housing crisis for war evacuees

Israel offers tax incentives to aid housing crisis for war evacuees

Following the start of the "Iron Swords" war the government evacuated more than 100,000 citizens from the areas surrounding Gaza and near the Lebanese border, mainly to hotels

The evacuation requires permanent housing solutions for many of the evacuees
ANI Middle East

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 05 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

The Investments Authority of the Ministry of Economy and Industry and the Tax Authority are working to provide individual support to entrepreneurs among the evacuees from the war zones who own residential buildings.

As such, it has already been approved for a company that owns a residential apartment building, which holds written approval from the administration in the "building for rent" route, to contract with a government company for the occupancy of the apartments in this building by the evacuee population.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

An entrepreneur who applies to the administration and receives approval will be entitled to tax benefits in accordance with Chapter Seven 1 of the Incentive Law - accelerated depreciation and low taxation on the income from the building, all subject to compliance with all the conditions in the Incentive Law and the procedures of the Investment Authority.

It was further determined that after the end of the rental period to the government company, the renting of the apartments to other tenants (individuals) will be exempt from tax subject to compliance with the provisions of the VAT Law. The sale of the apartments, insofar as it is done according to the provisions of the Incentive Law and subject to compliance with the other conditions stipulated therein, will be exempt from tax according to the VAT Law.

Following the start of the "Iron Swords" war the government evacuated more than 100,000 citizens from the areas surrounding Gaza and near the Lebanese border, mainly to hotels. This is a temporary solution, which causes significant difficulties and challenges among the evacuees and government officials.

The evacuation requires permanent housing solutions for many of the evacuees, which is why the Tax Authority and the Easy Investments Authority initiated the "apartments for rent" track in the Law to Encourage Capital Investments, with the aim of increasing the stock of rental housing.

Also Read

Israel-Gaza war: Death toll up as conflict expands to bordering nations

Gaza strip: Understanding the territory, its history, and ongoing conflict

We must find a two-state solution for Israel and Palestine, says MEA

Israel-Gaza war: Nations call for peaceful resolution; latest updates here

Israel-Palestine war: Here's a look at the history of the conflict

17-year-old kills sixth-grader, wounds 5 in Iowa school shooting: US Police

Trump took $7.8 mn in foreign cash while in office. He'd do it again

Islamic State claims responsibility for deadly blasts that rattled Iran

Afghanistan can become part of int'l community if it meets obligations: US

Apple supplier TDK bets its new batteries will change smartphone game

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Israel-Palestineisraelhousing schemeHousing pricesAzerbaijanGaza conflict

First Published: Jan 05 2024 | 9:06 AM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story