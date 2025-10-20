Israel renews ceasefire enforcement after strikes on Hamas sites in Gaza

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) on Sunday announced that it has "renewed enforcement" of the ceasefire agreement following a series of air strikes in Gaza, launched in retaliation for what it claims to be attacks on its forces by Hamas, describing them as "blatant violations" of the agreement.

"In accordance with the directive of the political echelon, and following a series of significant strikes in response to Hamas' violations, the IDF has begun the renewed enforcement of the ceasefire, in line with the terms of the agreement. The IDF will continue to uphold the ceasefire agreement and will respond firmly to any violation of it," the IDF said in a post on X.

Earlier in the day, the IDF reported that it had carried out air strikes targeting dozens of Hamas-linked sites across Gaza. These included weapons storage facilities, firing positions, terrorist cells, and approximately 6 kilometres of underground tunnels allegedly used for planning attacks against Israel. Over 120 munitions were used in the operation, the IDF said. The strikes by the IDF follow an escalation by Hamas militants in the Rafah area of southern Gaza, where the defence forces claim that an anti-tank missile and gunfire were directed at IDF troops operating to dismantle terror infrastructure, in accordance with the ceasefire terms.

ALSO READ: Israel strikes Gaza, accuses Hamas of attacks in gravest test of truce "Earlier today, terrorists fired an anti-tank missile and gunfire toward IDF troops operating to dismantle terrorist infrastructure in the Rafah area. In response, the IDF has begun striking in the area to eliminate the threat and dismantle tunnel shafts and military structures used for terrorist activity. These terrorist actions constitute a blatant violation of the ceasefire agreement, and the IDF will respond firmly," the IDF said in another post. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed condolences to the families of two IDF soldiers, Major Yaniv Kula and Staff Sergeant Itay Ya'avetz, who were killed in the Rafah incident.

"On behalf of the entire people of Israel, my wife and I send our heartfelt condolences to the families of the Nahal Brigade soldiers - Maj. Yaniv Kula and Staff-Sgt. Itay Ya'avetz, of blessed memory - who fell in the difficult incident in Rafah," Netanyahu said in a statement. "I also send wishes for a speedy recovery to our wounded in that incident. Yaniv and Itay fought valiantly against the Hamas murderers to protect the security of Israel. Their courage and heroism will be cherished in our hearts forever. May their memory be for a blessing," he added. Meanwhile, the Gaza Media Office reported that 97 people have been killed and 230 others injured since the ceasefire came into effect on October 10.