Home / World News / US launched dangerous war against Iran, says Iranian Foreign Ministry

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who posted on the social platform X, was the first ranking official to comment on the strikes on Isfahan, Fordo and Natanz by the Americans

Iran, Iran flag
The ministry made the remarks in a long statement posted Sunday morning | Photo: Bloomberg
AP Dubai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 22 2025 | 2:02 PM IST
Iran's Foreign Ministry said Sunday that "the US has itself launched a dangerous war against Iran after America attacked three nuclear sites in the Islamic Republic.

The ministry made the remarks in a long statement posted Sunday morning.

The world must not forget that it was the United States - during an ongoing diplomatic process - that betrayed diplomacy by supporting the aggressive actions of the genocidal and lawless Israeli regime, the ministry said. Now, by completing the chain of violations and crimes committed by the Zionist regime, the US has itself launched a dangerous war against Iran.

It added: The Islamic Republic of Iran reserves its right to resist with full force against US military aggression and the crimes committed by this rogue regime, and to defend Iran's security and national interests.

Earlier, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who posted on the social platform X, was the first ranking official to comment on the strikes on Isfahan, Fordo and Natanz by the Americans.

The events this morning are outrageous and will have everlasting consequences, Araghchi wrote.

He added: In accordance with the UN Charter and its provisions allowing a legitimate response in self-defence, Iran reserves all options to defend its sovereignty, interests and people.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Israel Iran ConflictUS-Iran tensionsIranIran nuclear agreement

First Published: Jun 22 2025 | 2:01 PM IST

