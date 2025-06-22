US launched dangerous war against Iran, says Iranian Foreign Ministry

Iran's Foreign Ministry said Sunday that "the US has itself launched a dangerous war against Iran after America attacked three nuclear sites in the Islamic Republic.

The ministry made the remarks in a long statement posted Sunday morning.

The world must not forget that it was the United States - during an ongoing diplomatic process - that betrayed diplomacy by supporting the aggressive actions of the genocidal and lawless Israeli regime, the ministry said. Now, by completing the chain of violations and crimes committed by the Zionist regime, the US has itself launched a dangerous war against Iran.