Israel preparing for possible strike on Iran nuclear sites, says US intel

Israel is actively preparing for a potential military strike on Iran’s nuclear facilities, according to new US intelligence assessments cited by CNN.

The report, based on intercepted communications and surveillance of Israeli military movements, suggests that while no final decision has been made, the likelihood of a strike has 'increased substantially' in recent months.

This comes just days after US President Donald Trump concluded a diplomatic trip to three countries in the Middle East.

“The prospect of a Trump-negotiated US-Iran deal that doesn’t remove all of Iran’s uranium makes the chance of a strike more likely,” a US official was quoted as saying.

Movement and air drills raise US concerns

US officials say Israel has been moving aerial munitions and completing targeted air drills — activity that could either signal imminent military action or be intended as diplomatic pressure on Tehran.

The US assessment acknowledges that Israel cannot completely neutralise Iran’s nuclear programme without American assistance, despite its own military readiness.

Trump pushes diplomacy, but time is running out

While Trump has previously threatened military action against Iran, his administration has been pursuing a diplomatic deal.

In mid-March, the US sent a letter to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, setting a 60-day deadline for a nuclear agreement. That deadline, according to CNN, has now passed without resolution.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly views the proposed deal as inadequate, but is also under pressure to avoid directly clashing with Washington.

Iran at its weakest in decades, says US official

US officials believe Iran is in its weakest military position in decades, especially following the October 2024 Israeli strikes on Iran’s missile production and air defence infrastructure.

Israel sees this as a "window of opportunity", one official said — potentially making a pre-emptive strike more attractive as diplomatic talks stall.