Why Trump is demanding an investigation into Springsteen, Beyonce, Oprah

US President Donald Trump has called for a federal investigation into Bruce Springsteen, Beyoncé, Oprah Winfrey, and Bono, alleging they illegally received campaign funds in exchange for endorsements during Kamala Harris’s 2024 presidential campaign.

In a series of posts on Truth Social, Trump claimed the artists were paid “under the guise of entertainment” and demanded to know how much they were allegedly compensated.

“How much did Kamala Harris pay Bruce Springsteen for his poor performance during her campaign for president?” he posted. “Isn’t that a major and illegal campaign contribution?”

He also questioned alleged payments to Beyoncé, Oprah, and Bono, referring to unnamed “news reports” and calling the entire practice “a corrupt and unlawful way to capitalise on a broken system".

What triggered Donald Trump's attack on Beyonce, Oprah?

The accusation appears to stem from recent campaign finance disclosures. Harris’s campaign paid Oprah Winfrey’s production company $1-1.5 million for a live-streamed town hall event in Detroit. However, Winfrey’s representatives have already stated that the fee covered staffing and production costs, not a personal endorsement.

Beyoncé’s company received around $165,000 for a campaign rally in Houston, which her team says was strictly for event production. Trump falsely claimed she received $11 million, prompting Beyoncé’s mother to dismiss the number as “a lie".

Trump's anger appears especially focused on Bruce Springsteen, who delivered a scathing critique of the President at a Manchester concert last week.

Springsteen calls Donald Trump admin 'corrupt, incompetent'

Springsteen, long a vocal critic of Trump, recently opened a concert in Manchester with remarks, “In my home, the America I love... is currently in the hands of a corrupt, incompetent, and treasonous administration."

Trump’s response was swift and aggressive: “This dried out prune of a rocker... ought to keep his mouth shut until he gets back in the Country,” he posted, adding that Springsteen was “not a talented guy — just a pushy, obnoxious jerk.”

US music federation defends Bruce Springsteen and Taylor Swift

The American Federation of Musicians responded sharply to Trump’s latest remarks, issuing a statement defending both Springsteen and Swift. “[We] will not remain silent as two of our members... are singled out and personally attacked by the President of the United States,” said AFM President Tino Gagliardi. “Musicians have the right to freedom of expression.”

But what about Bono?

As for Bono, no records tie the U2 frontman to Harris’s campaign. While he is a known Biden supporter and recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom, he did not appear at campaign events.

Trump’s accusations come in the shadow of his long-standing frustration with celebrity culture, particularly its alignment with Democratic causes. While Trump has been supported by his billionaire peers, the President has rarely drawn star-studded support at campaign events. He is also known for quickly attacking celebrities, for instance when he has called three-time Oscar winner Meryl Streep "overrated" after she called out Trump for imitating a disabled reporter during his first presidential term.

There is currently no evidence that any laws were broken. Under US campaign finance law, campaigns are allowed to pay the fair-market value for event-related costs, including performances or production work. The Federal Election Commission has not commented on Trump’s claims.