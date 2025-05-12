Israel warns of evacuations at 3 Yemen ports after US-Houthi ceasefire

The Israeli military on Sunday night asked people to evacuate three Hamas-controlled ports in Yemen after pledging to "defend itself by itself against any threat and any enemy" after a ceasefire deal between the US and the Houthis that did not include Israel, CNN reported.

The evacuation warning issued by the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) Arabic media spokesperson Avichay Adraee on X asked people to evacuate the ports of Ras Isa, Hodeidah, and Salif.

According to the IDF, the airstrikes come two days after Israel intercepted a missile fired from Yemen. The missile was the first since US President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire deal between the US and Houthis last week.

The missile fired was the first since President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire deal between the US and Houthis last week. Despite the deal with the US, the Houthis said they would continue to attack Israel in solidarity with the people of Gaza.

Meanwhile, Israel announced that it would target the Houthis alone if required. Last week, Israel's Defence Minister, Israel Katz, said, "This has been true in the face of many past challenges, and it will remain true in the future," CNN reported.

This is the second time within a week that Israel has issued an evacuation warning for Yemen. On May 6, the Israeli military issued a warning for Yemen's international airport in Sana'a before conducting strikes that it said "fully" disabled the facility.

Last week, Trump announced that the US would "stop the bombings" against the Iran-backed rebel group in Yemen, after the Houthis told the US that "they don't want to fight anymore."

While sitting next to Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney in the Oval Office on May 6, Trump said, "We will honour that, and we will stop the bombings." He was referring to the military action that the US has been conducting against the Houthis since mid-March in response to the group's attacks on shipping lanes in the Red Sea and Israel.

Trump said, "They have capitulated, but more importantly, we will take their word ... they say they will not be blowing up ships anymore."

Trump's announcement came after a flurry of diplomatic activity between Oman, the US and the Houthis in recent days, CNN reported, citing people familiar with the matter. According to the people, the understanding reached between the US and the Houthis not to attack each other is aimed at building momentum for nuclear deal talks with Iran.

Later, Oman announced that it had mediated a ceasefire between the US and the Houthis. In a post on X, Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi stated, "Following recent discussions and contacts conducted by the Sultanate of Oman with the United States and the relevant authorities in Sana'a, in the Republic of Yemen, with the aim of de-escalation, efforts have resulted in a ceasefire agreement between the two sides."

When asked what would happen if Houthis continued to attack Israel, Trump responded, "I'll discuss that if something happens ... with Israel and the Houthis," CNN reported.

Meanwhile, Houthi leaders confirmed Trump's announcement of the ceasefire. However, they warned that they would continue their aggression against Israel until it stops its military action in Gaza.