Israeli air force intercepts one ballistic missile launched from Yemen

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said on Saturday that air defences intercepted one ballistic missile launched at Israel from Yemen, The Times of Israel reported. Sirens had sounded in central Israel and Jerusalem over fears of falling fragments after the interception of missile.

The IDF said that ballistic missile that was intercepted was launched by Ansarullah from Yemen, The Times of Israel reported. According to IDF, there were no immediate reports of injuries or major damage.

In a post on X, IDF stated, "Sirens sounding across central Israel and Jerusalem following a projectile that was launched from Yemen."

Police said that they have received reports of debris and shrapnel from the intercepted missile launched from Yemen that fell in Jerusalem, The Times of Israel reported. According to police, some pieces fell in an open area near Moshav Bar Giora, while other fragments fell near a gas station next to Mevo Beitar. A large part of the missile fell in a field near Beitar llit, The Times of Israel reported, citing Hebrew media.

Police asked people not to touch the fragments. It further said that sappers were working at the site to remove them. In addition, police is also conducting searches for further debris. Earlier this week, a large chunk of a Houthi missile fell at a house in Mevo Beitar, the report said.

Meanwhile, IDF announced that it is making preparations for the ceasefire and hostage deal with Hamas, which was given approval by the government overnight and is scheduled to begin on Sunday. In the statement posted on X, the Israeli military said that IDF has been preparing to receive the hostages after they get released from the Hamas captivity.

In a post on X, IDF stated, "The IDF is preparing to implement the agreement for the return of the hostages that was approved by the political echelon overnight (Saturday). The agreement will take effect on Sunday, January 19th, at 08:30, and as part of it, IDF troops will implement the operational procedures in the field in accordance with the set agreements."

"The IDF has been preparing to receive the hostages after their release from Hamas captivity and is operating to provide suitable physical and psychological support, with careful attention to every detail. Alongside the agreement and our commitment to bringing home all the hostages, the IDF will continue to operate in order to ensure the security of all Israeli citizens, particularly those in communities near Gaza," it added. By a vote of 24-8, the Israeli cabinet approved the deal, which is set to take effect on Sunday. The deal was approved in the early hours of Saturday. The agreement will initiate the first phase of the ceasefire in Gaza and facilitate the release of both Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners.