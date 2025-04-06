Home / World News / Israeli airstrikes on Gaza kill 15 civilians; mostly women, children

Israeli airstrikes on Gaza kill 15 civilians; mostly women, children

The latest strikes hit a tent and a house in the southern city of Khan Younis, killing five men, five women and five children, according to Nasser Hospital, which received the bodies

Gaza, Israel-Gaza, Palestine
Israel ended its ceasefire with Hamas and renewed its air and ground war last month. | | Bloomberg
AP Deir Al-Balah (Gaza Strip)
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 06 2025 | 5:28 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip killed at least 15 people, including 10 women and children, overnight and into Sunday, according to local health officials.

Israel ended its ceasefire with Hamas and renewed its air and ground war last month. It has carried out out waves of strikes and seized territory in order to pressure the militants to accept a new deal for a truce and hostage release. It has also blocked the import of food, fuel and humanitarian aid.

The latest strikes hit a tent and a house in the southern city of Khan Younis, killing five men, five women and five children, according to Nasser Hospital, which received the bodies.

The war began when Hamas-led militants attacked Israel on October 7, 2023, killing some 1,200 people and taking 251 hostage. Fifty-nine hostages are still being held in Gaza 24 of whom are believed to be alive after most of the rest were released in ceasefires or other deals.

Israel's offensive has killed at least 50,695 Palestinians, according to Gaza's Health Ministry, which does not say how many were civilians or combatants. It says another 115,338 people have been wounded. Israel says it has killed around 20,000 militants, without providing evidence.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Pope Francis greets public in first appearance since hospital release

Kaushik Basu calls Trump's reciprocal tariffs 'baffling', warns of risks

Trump cuts spark deportation fears among foreign journalists in US media

Canada updates US travel advisory: Expect phone, laptop inspections

US airstrikes kill 2 in Yemen as Trump video hints at higher death toll

Topics :Israel-PalestineGaza border clashisrael

First Published: Apr 06 2025 | 5:28 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story