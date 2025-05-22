Two Israeli embassy staff shot dead near Jewish museum in Washington

Two staff members of the Israeli embassy were shot outside the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, DC, on Wednesday evening, US Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem confirmed. Both victims succumbed to their injuries.

The shooting took place near the museum, which is located close to several major federal buildings. At the time of the incident, the American Jewish Committee was hosting its annual Young Diplomats Reception, organised by the AJC’s DC Young Professional Board, according to Josh Kraushaar, editor in chief of Jewish Insider.

ALSO READ: Israeli allies unleash strong rhetoric over Gaza but with limited action Kraushaar reported on X the suspect allegedly shouted “Free Palestine” after opening fire. He also cited a witness who said, “After the shooting a guy came inside saying he saw it and needed water and a safe space, then whipped out a keffiyeh and yelled ‘Free Palestine’ a bunch before being escorted out by police.”

ABC News, citing law enforcement sources, reported that one victim died at the scene, while the second was transported to a DC hospital in critical condition and later succumbed to their injuries. Police have detained a person of interest who is currently being questioned.

Meanwhile, Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon, condemned the shooting in a statement posted on social media, calling it an act of terrorism.

“The fatal shooting that took place outside the event that took place at the Jewish Museum in Washington, DC, is a depraved act of anti-Semitic terrorism. Harming the Jewish community is crossing a red line,” Danon wrote.

“We are confident that the US authorities will take strong action against those responsible for this criminal act. Israel will continue to act resolutely to protect its citizens and representatives – everywhere in the world.”

So far, US authorities have not officially confirmed a motive for the shooting. The identities of the victims and the suspect have not yet been made public. An investigation is ongoing.