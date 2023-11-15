Home / World News / Israeli forces begin 'targeted operation' at Gaza's main Al-Shifa hospital

Israeli forces begin 'targeted operation' at Gaza's main Al-Shifa hospital

The scale of Israel's move wasn't immediately clear. The IDF said its forces included medical teams and Arabic speakers.

Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 15 2023 | 7:44 AM IST
By Bloomberg News

Israel sent troops into a major Gaza hospital it accuses Hamas of using as a command center, a move that could intensify international criticism of the country as the Mideast conflict rages on. 
 

Israel Defence Forces are “carrying out a precise and targeted operation against Hamas in a specified area in the Shifa Hospital,” the IDF said in a statement early Wednesday. The military earlier “conveyed to the relevant authorities in Gaza once again that all military activities within the hospital must cease within 12 hours. Unfortunately, it did not,” according to the statement. 

The scale of Israel’s move wasn’t immediately clear. Regional news channels Al Jazeera and Al Arabiya said the Israeli military had entered the hospital compound. The IDF said its forces included medical teams and Arabic speakers. An official at the Hamas-run Gaza health ministry said tanks were at the front gate. 

The IDF operation was widely expected after Israel said the hospital and tunnels underneath it were utilized by Hamas to hide forces following the group’s Oct. 7 attack on Israel. Hamas — which is a designated terrorist organization by the US and European Union — denies Israeli accusations that it uses hospitals as bases. 

Hundreds of patients, medical personnel and displaced civilians were at the hospital in recent days, making it a center of international attention in the conflict, with Israel and Hamas trading accusations over the facility. Medical supplies and fuel were believed to be running out, and Israel said its forces have been trying to deliver goods including incubators in recent days. 

Concerned about rising civilian casualties in the conflict, US President Joe Biden this week called on Israel to take “less intrusive action” at the Shifa hospital, while other global leaders have stepped up calls for humanitarian pauses or an outright ceasefire. 

White House officials didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on the latest developments.

