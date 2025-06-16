Home / World News / Israeli markets rally as investors sketch post-Iran conflict landscape

Israeli markets rally as investors sketch post-Iran conflict landscape

The main Israeli share indices also gained, with the broad Tel Aviv 125 index up 1.9% in afternoon trade, extending Sunday's gains of some 0.5%

stock market
"The reaction of the local markets ... perhaps reflects the assessment that in certain scenarios this war may be a catalyst for a new status quo in the region," said Bank Hapoalim Chief Economist Victor Bahar.
Reuters
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2025 | 9:29 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Israel's shekel jumped sharply and stocks and bonds gained on Monday as investors began to shape a more favourable risk assessment for country's assets in the face of an escalating conflict with Iran. 
The shekel strengthened more than 4.5per cent against the dollar in its biggest daily gain since at least 2008, snapping a four day losing streak and clawing back hefty losses suffered last week since rumours of an Israeli attack on Iran intensified. Israel launched its operation early on Friday. 
The main Israeli share indices also gained, with the broad Tel Aviv 125 index up 1.9per cent in afternoon trade, extending Sunday's gains of some 0.5per cent following a weekend of punishing Israeli attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities, ballistic missile factories and military commanders that were met with Iranian strikes against Israel. 
"The reaction of the local markets ... perhaps reflects the assessment that in certain scenarios this war may be a catalyst for a new status quo in the region," said Bank Hapoalim Chief Economist Victor Bahar. 
Israeli officials have said the conflict will take time and won't end until the Iranian nuclear threat is removed after launching its biggest-ever military strike against its longstanding enemy on Friday. Tehran denies it wants to build nuclear weapons. 
But tensions in the region have been on the rise since the war in Gaza erupted 20 months ago after Hamas-led and Iranian backed militants stormed into southern Israel. Fighting with Tehran's proxies such as Hezbollah in Lebanon and the Houthis in Yemen has intensified. 
"Most of these (proxies) have been destroyed or weakened, but Iran's nuclear weapon program has remained a long-term existential threat for Israel," said Leader Capital Markets Chief Economist Jonathan Katz. 
"Delaying this program significantly - and maybe a credible commitment from Iran to forgo high level nuclear enrichment - will reduce Israel's geopolitical risk premium markedly."  Israel's international bonds as well as its credit default swaps - a proxy for insurance against risk of default - also saw gains on Monday but have yet to offset recent losses. 
The 2120 maturity added more than 1.3 cents to bid at 66.88 cents on the dollar, Tradeweb data showed - still more than 1 cents below levels seen last Wednesday when reports of a potential imminent attack emerged. 
Israel's economic performance and the macroeconomic pressures it faces have been choppy in recent years. 
Data on Sunday showed the inflation rate eased more than expected to 3.1per cent. Though the central bank is expected to remain cautious and hold interest rates - possibly until early 2026. 
Derivatives market is now pricing in a rate cut in mid-2026. 
Earlier on Monday, first-quarter economic growth was revised up to an annualised 3.7per cent from 3.4per cent.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Trump Organization launches 'Trump Mobile' service, smartphone at $499

IMF's Gopinath praises Lanka's economic reforms, urges sustained momentum

OPEC sees solid second-half of 2025 for world economy, trims 2026 supply

As wars intensify, their carbon toll remains off climate summit agendas

As Donald Trump returns to G7 summit, rift with allies is even deeper

Topics :Stock MarketIsrael Iran Conflictisrael

First Published: Jun 16 2025 | 9:29 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story