Israeli Military declares 3 Iranian nuclear sites 'significantly damaged'

The IDF (Israel Defence Forces) stated Friday morning that the three main nuclear sites of the Iranian regime were "significantly damaged." Among them, the uranium enrichment sites of Fordow and Natanz, and the site in Isfahan where enriched uranium was reconverted to a metallic form, and the main conversion components there were destroyed.

In addition, the IDF said thousands of centrifuges, research and development sites, headquarters infrastructure and unique documentation of the nuclear program were destroyed.

Also, 11 senior nuclear scientists who the IDF called "central knowledge centers" in the Iranian weapons group were eliminated, and to prevent the future use of the inactive nuclear reactor at Arak, it was also attacked. The IDF said this was done in order to thwart the future of the program.