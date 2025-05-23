Israeli PM Netanyahu condemns diplomat killings, thanks US for support

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed strong condemnation of the cold-blooded murder of two Israeli diplomats in the US.

In his remarks delivered via a video message shared on X, the Israeli PM said, "Last night in Washington something horrific happened. A brutal terrorist shot in cold blood a young beautiful couple - Yaron Lischinsky and Sara Milgrim. Yaron had just bought an engagement ring for Sarah. He was planning to give it to her in Jerusalem next week. They were planning to start a new and happy life together. Well, that tragically did not happen. Yaron and Sarah weren't the victims of a random crime. The terrorist who cruelly gunned them down did so for one reason and one reason alone - he wanted to kill Jews."

He debunked the claims of food aid not reaching Gaza with facts and figures.

In a significant announcement, the Israeli PM said, "As for the hostages, we'll do every effort to secure them. I'm ready for a temporary ceasefire to get more out but we demand, and you should demand, that all of our hostages be released and released immediately. And so should every civilized country demand this."

"Since October 7th, Israel has sent 92,000 aid trucks into Gaza. That's right. 92,000 aid trucks. That includes 1.8 million tons of aid. 1.8 million tons of aid - more than enough food to feed everyone in Gaza. Yet as we had let the aid come in, Hamas stole it. They took a huge chunk for themselves. The rest they sold at exorbitant prices to the Palestinian population.And then they used the money they stole to recruit new terrorists to continue their war against Israel. Our goal from the start was to get food to Palestinian civilians, not to Palestinian terrorists," the Israeli PM said.

He thanked US President Donald Trump and the American people for their support to Israel. "I especially want to thank President Trump and the American people for their forthright stand with Israel and with the Jewish people. Together we stand. Together we'll triumph and will see the victory of civilization over barbarism".

Condemnation has been pouring in on the killing of the Israeli diplomats.

Earlier, US Vice President JD Vance, expressed grief on the attack. He wrote on X, "My heart breaks for Sarah Milgrim and Yaron Lischinsky, who were murdered last night at the Capital Jewish Museum. Antisemitic violence has no place in the United States. We're praying for their families and all of our friends at the Israeli Embassy, where the two victims worked."

Former US President Joe Biden also offered condolences on the horrific attack.

He said, "Jill and I are horrified and saddened by the deadly shooting outside of the Capital Jewish Museum last night that claimed the lives of two young people, Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim. Antisemitic violence and hate have no place in our communities. We are praying for Yaron and Sarah's families and loved ones."

Earlier on May 22, Israel's Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar delivered a statement to the media following their killing.

He said, "The attack is the direct consequence of the virulent and toxic anti-semitic rhetoric against Israel and Jewish communities around the world that has been going on since October 7."

He added, "Following the murder of our personnel, we will lower the flag to half-mast today at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and all Israeli missions around the world."

He further underscored, "Terrorism haunts us everywhere, but we will not surrender to it. "

In his remarks, the Israeli Foreign Minister also announced, "This is an appropriate opportunity to announce the conference against antisemitism that we will hold here in Jerusalem in the middle of next week, within the framework of the Israeli presidency of IHRA. The conference will be attended by foreign ministers and other ministers of IHRA member states, envoys to combat antisemitism, and representatives of Jewish communities from these countries."

Two staff members of the Israeli Embassy were fatally shot near the Jewish Museum in Washington, D.C., in what officials are investigating as an anti-Semitic attack.

The incident took place around 9:15 p.m. local time outside the Capital Jewish Museum, near an FBI office building on F Street. According to law enforcement sources, the two embassy staff were shot as they exited an event at the museum.

An embassy spokesperson confirmed to CNN that the Israeli ambassador was not present at the scene when the shooting occurred.