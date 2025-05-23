Home / World News / MP delegation arrives in Moscow to expose Pak-sponsored terrorism globally

MP delegation arrives in Moscow to expose Pak-sponsored terrorism globally

On Saturday, they are scheduled to address a press conference and interact with the local media before leaving for Slovenia.

Rajya Sabha MP Kanimozhi at the Patiala House court for her alleged connection in 2G scam, in New Delhi
The delegation is scheduled to meet on Friday with the members of Russian Duma and foreign ministry officials and interact with top experts of local think-tanks. | Photo PTI
Press Trust of India Moscow
1 min read Last Updated : May 23 2025 | 6:59 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

A multi-party delegation of Members of Parliament led by Kanimozhi Karunanidhi arrived here on Thursday night on the first leg of five-nation tour to sensitise international community on Pakistan-sponsored cross border terrorism, a month after the Pahalgam attack in which 26 people were killed.

At the Domodedovo International Airport, Karunanidhi and members of her team were received by Indian Ambassador Vinay Kumar and other officials.

The delegation is scheduled to meet on Friday with the members of Russian Duma and foreign ministry officials and interact with top experts of local think-tanks.

On Saturday, they are scheduled to address a press conference and interact with the local media before leaving for Slovenia.

The Indian delegation is also scheduled to visit Greece, Latvia and Spain as part of the Indian government's diplomatic outreach post-Pahalgam, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared a new normal that New Delhi will consider any act of cross border terrorism as an act of war against India.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Bangladesh's interim govt chief Yunus mulls resignation: Report

Trump admin revokes Harvard's eligibility to enrol international students

Donald Trump's $600 mn war chest: His strategy for midterms and beyond

Saudi Arabia unveils 'TOURISE' platform to chart future roadmap for tourism

US judge blocks Donald Trump's effort to shutter education department

Topics :Member of ParliamentRussiaMoscowOperation SindoorPakistan

First Published: May 23 2025 | 6:59 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story